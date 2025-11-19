Apploi Ranked No. 288 Fastest-Growing Company on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi announced today that it placed 288 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. The achievement is based on percentage of revenue growth from fiscal year 2021 to 2024; Apploi grew 267% during this period.

This honor follows Apploi's 2023 ranking of no. 237 on the Technology Fast 500™, solidifying the company's leadership in the healthcare technology space. Apploi is trusted by over 9,000 healthcare facilities to solve their employee shortages by helping them hire, onboard, and schedule top talent.

"This honor, paired with ranking on Deloitte's 2023 list, is an incredible benchmark that underscores how our hard-working team has dedicated themselves to solving the healthcare industry's biggest challenges," says Apploi's Chief Executive Officer Adam Lewis. "Our growth is proof positive that we've designed our products to successfully meet the industry's ongoing needs. We pride ourselves in taking customer feedback to heart and championing advancements at every turn, as evidenced by the development of our Ai foundation. The tech delivers smarter, more advanced features that further streamline healthcare workforce management through Apploi's proprietary data and industry expertise. Thank you, Deloitte, for the recognition and the chance to reflect on all we've accomplished in just a few short years."

Apploi's recent developments involve launching intelligent AI tools , appearing on the annual Inc 5000 list for the sixth consecutive year and ranking no. 30 on the Inc. Regionals 2025: Northeast list , as well as new partnerships with ABA therapy software and services provider CentralReach and healthcare technology platform PointClickCare . Other notable recognitions include earning the number one spot for talent management software on Software Advice's 2024 FrontRunners guide, being named an Indeed 2025 Platinum ATS Partner , and being honored as a multi-category leader by GetApp, a Gartner company.

Apploi helps healthcare facilities stabilize their workforce and increase occupancy in the midst of a labor shortage with an all-in-one platform built to hire, onboard, and schedule top healthcare talent.

Working with over 9,000 healthcare organizations across the United States, the NYC-based tech company helps leaders solve the industry's most pressing problem: how to provide superb care with few workers and more turnover. With the Apploi platform, facilities can manage the staff experience from job post through shift fulfillment —empowering teams to fill roles quicker , lessen agency dependence, and increase occupancy rates. To learn more about Apploi, visit apploi.com .

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies—both public and private—in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

