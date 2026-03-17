Apply Digital taps Omnicom Precision Marketing Group's Chief AI and Technology Officer as new CEO

Visionary AI expert Dr. Ali Alkhafaji has been tasked with building the AI-integrated services firm of the future

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Apply Digital, a global transformation partner backed by Interlock Equity, today announced the appointment of Dr. Ali Alkhafaji as Chief Executive Officer. Founder Gautam Lohia transitions to Chairman of the Board having generated 35% average year-over-year growth over the course of a decade. Apply Digital has established itself as a global leader in transformation, and Alkhafaji joins with a mandate to accelerate that momentum, deepening the company's AI leadership and redefining what the professional services industry can deliver.

"Our industry is at a defining moment, and Apply Digital is perfectly positioned to lead it," said Alkhafaji. "The opportunity ahead is to rewrite the blueprint for professional services, building on the foundation Gautam created and setting a new standard for what AI enablement can deliver for clients."

Alkhafaji most recently served as Chief AI and Technology Officer at Omnicom Precision Marketing, where he architected the group's global AI vision, founded and spearheaded the development of Omni AI. Ali was also recognized as #36 of AI Magazine's Top 100 AI Leaders of 2026. Prior to that role, Ali served as the Global CEO and President of TA Digital, which was acquired by Omnicom in 2022.

"Ten years ago, we set out to build a company where elite talent and real ambition could thrive together," said Lohia. "Ali is the right leader to carry that forward. As Chairman, I will remain deeply engaged in our long-term strategy, our culture, and the clients who have grown with us from the beginning."

Apply Digital's early investment in AI has already produced measurable results for clients across retail, food and beverage, sports, and entertainment. The company's size and structural agility provides a "perfect canvas" for industry-wide change, says Alkhafaji, allowing it to move with the speed of a boutique while delivering the strategic depth of a global consultancy.

Alkhafaji will lead Apply Digital's next chapter, expanding its global footprint, strengthening its AI capabilities, and building new frameworks for generating client value at scale. The appointment follows a strong series of commercial wins, with Apply Digital recently adding another major sports league, a leading entertainment company, and a US-based airline to its client roster.

About Apply Digital

Apply Digital is a global AI-native transformation partner that is client-obsessed and built for a new era of client services. We bring together industry expertise and elite talent to connect strategy, agentic experiences, technology, and data for the world's most ambitious organizations. With the agility to move fast and the experience to deliver with precision, Apply Digital works with clients like Arc'teryx, Lululemon, Kraft Heinz. For more information, visit applydigital.com.

SOURCE Apply Digital