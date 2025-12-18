Apply Now: PG&E's Match My Payment Bill-Pay Program Extended, Funds Are Limited

Eligible Customers May Receive Up to $1,300 in Bill Relief; Nearly $22 Million Provided to More Than 60,000 Customers to Date in 2025

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ongoing effort to support customers facing financial hardship, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is extending its Match My Payment Program. The program will continue into 2026 while funds last.

The PG&E Match My Payment Program offers a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $1,000, for qualifying low-to moderate-income customers to pay past-due energy bills to stop service disconnections.

PG&E launched the program in June, with a $50 million commitment to provide more ways for income-elgible customers to catch up on outstanding balances. The company is extending it beyond its original December 31, 2025 end date while funds last. The funding supports PG&E's Match My Payment and Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help (REACH) programs.

REACH provides income-eligible customers with a bill credit of up to $300 based on the past-due bill. The emergency assistance is available for customers with a disconnection notice.

Year-to-date, the two PG&E programs have provided nearly $22 million in assistance to over 60,000 customers.

"We know how challenging it can be for families to keep up with bills in so many aspects of daily life, and we're focused on delivering meaningful support," said Vincent Davis, PG&E Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. "This extension is about giving more customers the help they need so they can keep their home comfortable and safe."

The three counties with the highest number of approved applications and funding include: Fresno, Kern, and San Joaquin counties, where collectively, PG&E has distributed more than $9.4 million in support.

PG&E Match My Payment recipients can receive multiple matches throughout the year by paying at least $50 toward a past-due balance of $100 or more. Eligibility is based on federal income guidelines. For example, a family of four earning less than $128,600 annually may qualify, which is double the income limit under the PG&E REACH program.

Combined Support for REACH Recipients in 2026

Customers who received a $300 REACH grant are pre-qualified for up to $1,000 through Match My Payment, for a combined benefit of up to $1,300, or while funds last. Eligibility follows federal income guidelines, which are lower than those for the PG&E Match My Payment Program.

Funding is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. PG&E contracts with the nonprofit Dollar Energy Fund (DEF) to process customers' applications for program funding.

Other Income-eligible Assistance Programs

PG&E has other assistance programs to help income-eligible customers pay their energy bills:

Other programs include Medical Baseline, which offers a reduction on energy bills for customers who depend on power for certain medical needs.

To learn more about PG&E's assistance programs, use the free Savings Finder tool or visit pge.com/billhelp.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than sixteen million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company