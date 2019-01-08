Apply Now: Wegmans Begins Hiring and Training Full-Time Employees for First North Carolina Store

Full-time job applicants are invited to apply online at jobs.wegmans.com/raleigh , or call 984-960-5588 for more information. Applications are not accepted at the store construction site, nor will interviews be conducted there. Wegmans plans to begin scheduling interviews at its Raleigh employment office in February. Hiring for part-time positions will begin at a later date.

"Wegmans is recognized as one of the country's best places to work year after year because we offer flexible scheduling, competitive pay, industry-leading benefits, and a family-like environment with many different career opportunities all under one roof," said Store Manager Hallie Johnston. "We're committed to hiring good people who are passionate about food and ready to learn and grow with us."

Wegmans Raleigh, a 104,000 square-foot supermarket, will be part of Midtown East Shopping Center on Wake Forest Road near Interstate 440. The new store also includes The Burger Bar, a family-friendly, casual restaurant counter that serves delicious burgers, fresh salads, flavorful sandwiches, kids meals, soup, sides, and beer and wine by the glass. Rochester, New York-based Wegmans is admired for incredible customer service, the best ingredient selection, restaurant-quality prepared food, and consistent low prices.

"Soon after being hired, new employees begin training to learn the skills, service, and product knowledge that sets our stores apart," said Johnston, who began working for the family-owned company 25 years ago as a part-time cashier. "Part of what makes working at Wegmans so special is the longevity of our employees and the fact that we promote from within."

Wegmans has more than 48,000 employees chainwide. Approximately 7,400 of its employees, 15.4% of its workforce, have been with the company for more than 15 years. Wegmans has announced plans to open four additional North Carolina stores in the future, in Chapel Hill, Wake Forest, and two sites in Cary.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 98-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The family-owned company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the '100 Best Companies to Work For' by FORTUNE magazine for 21 consecutive years, ranking #2 in 2018.

