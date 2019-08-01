Applying to College: Tips on the Common App From U.S. News

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To coincide with today's release of the Common Application's newest edition, U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, published an updated guide with comprehensive advice for college applicants on how to best utilize this tool. The Common App is accepted by nearly 900 schools, and it allows prospective students to apply to multiple schools with just one application.

"A lot of work goes into applying to college, including filling out the Common App, writing personal essays and getting recommendation letters," said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education for U.S. News. "Early August is a great time for prospective college students to start the process, before a busy school year begins and they have competing priorities."

For students navigating this process, here are few tips to keep in mind:

Start early. Experts recommend beginning your application about six weeks before it's due. The newest edition of the Common App is available on Aug. 1 each year, allowing applicants time to get started before the academic year begins. The deadline to submit the completed application is 11:59 p.m. local time on Jan. 1 .

Experts recommend beginning your application about six weeks before it's due. The newest edition of the Common App is available on each year, allowing applicants time to get started before the academic year begins. The deadline to submit the completed application is local time on . Choose the essay prompt best suited to you. The Common App provides seven essay prompts to choose from, meaning students have some flexibility in determining the most effective way to represent themselves on paper.

The Common App provides seven essay prompts to choose from, meaning students have some flexibility in determining the most effective way to represent themselves on paper. Ask questions. The Common App provides 24/7 online technical assistance. If you're still stuck, ask your school counselor or reach out to the colleges you're applying to.

"We want all students to feel supported by Common App – regardless of where they are in their journey. This year's update helps us connect with the broader range of students, counselors and institutions that we serve, and allows us to grow our programs and services – beyond technology – in support of our mission," said Jenny Rickard, president and CEO of Common App. "Our new website is designed to help students better plan for college, explore their options and apply. In addition to an enhanced web experience, Common App is introducing several user experience improvements to the 2019-2020 application including better access from mobile devices and tablets."

Guides such as this one serve U.S. News' broader mission of providing trusted information and rankings to help students navigate their higher education options. These include expert advice and tips on the financial aid process, college affordability, student loans and more. U.S. News also publishes annual rankings of the Best High Schools, Best Colleges, Best Global Universities, Best Graduate Schools and Best Online Programs.

About U.S. News & World Report

Celebrating its 85th year, U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

http://www.usnews.com

