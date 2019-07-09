Appmosferic Launches with Strategic Growth Investment to Assist and Scale European Startups

PANAMA CITY, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appmosferic today announced the launch of operations upon a successful merger and receipt of strategic growth investment from institutional investors.

Appmosferic, a newly formed services firm, combined businesses across mobile app development, website design and IT services to accelerate the way founders and early-stage companies quickly scale their unique mobile apps and software platforms. With this merger and growth investment, Appmosferic is positioned to become a valuable outsourcing service initially aimed at European startup markets. The terms of the deal were undisclosed.

In today's growing global digital environment, many startups expanding abroad may not have the international resources to quickly and reliably meet or scale the digital dimensions of their business. Traditional outsourcing has been a trusted model, however the model can be slow and leave gaps across vendors. This has the counterproductive side effect of increased cost and miscommunication across disparate and internationally diverse technology teams. These issues are compounded when language differs and regional expertise varies.

To address these issues, Appmosferic's post-merger firm will focus its mission on three key areas of business: 1) deliver world-class mobile app development, 2) create remarkable website design & web development and 3) provide top-talent to clients who have chosen a growth market, however require the ability to hire dedicated developers who speak the local language.

Appmosferic will provide clients with a full-service startup solution in less time than if the client executed independently, and will dramatically reduce unnecessary delays getting startups ready for production and international growth with highly-skilled development teams fluent in local languages.

For the company's full set of services, information on how to partner and current job listings, visit Appmosferic.com

More About Appmosferic

Appmosferic helps startups meet the unique digital requirements of international growth and global scale by providing a full range of world-class services across mobile-app development, website design and IT services. When startups can't find anyone in a particular country or language, Appmosferic helps by eliminating unnecessary delays and delivering production level solutions with highly-skilled design teams and dedicated developers fluent in the local language within our clients targeted growth markets and regions.

