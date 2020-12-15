AppNeta Ends Year with Record Customer Growth and Industry Accolades

Adoption of AppNeta's expanded enterprise SaaS platform has increased 500% over the past nine months. Tweet this

Adoption rates of AppNeta's expanded platform have increased 500% over the past nine months, with enterprise deployments continuing to accelerate across existing and new customers. From global contact center outsourcing companies to some of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare service providers, this new visibility is enabling IT teams to zero in on the ever expanding error domains that arise in a highly-distributed enterprise world.

"The past year has presented a perfect storm of challenges for enterprises across all industries," said AppNeta CEO Matt Stevens. "Our best-in-class customers recognized early on that they needed to pivot quickly to a more comprehensive work-from-home model and they are now figuring out when and how they'll start transitioning back to work-from-office. AppNeta's goal is to be the enterprise partner for their digital transformation—under any circumstances— and this past year's record growth for us is a strong signal that enterprises agree."

Designed to scale to multiple 1000s of concurrent at-home employees per organization, AppNeta's native Windows 10- and Mac OS X-based Workstation Monitoring Points empower enterprises to leverage AppNeta's award-winning SaaS platform to monitor end-user experience from wherever their users access business critical applications.

This expanded visibility enables IT teams to zero in on the ever expanding error domains that arise in a highly-distributed enterprise world; from the home user's personal network, over the combination of last-mile ISPs and mid-path transit carriers, and all the way up to the third-party SaaS or cloud-based application hosting environments.

As businesses begin to transition into a hybrid world of both work-from-office and WFH, supporting a "work-from-anywhere" architecture will become a key element for IT to keep pace with the fluid demands of their end-users and business partners alike. AppNeta's expanded monitoring capabilities effortlessly organizes per end-user visibility at scale into a comprehensive single pane of glass, regardless of where users are running their business critical applications.

AppNeta's proven ability to stay ahead of key market requirements has garnered their inclusion into the 2020 BIG Stratus Awards in the Software-as-a-Service category, as well as a Silver award in the 2020 IT World Awards for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics —the only end-user focused solution that combines both active & passive monitoring techniques in the top ranking.

ABOUT APPNETA

AppNeta is the only network performance monitoring solution that analyzes network data through a 4-Dimensional lens, delivering actionable, end-to-end insights from the end-user perspective. With AppNeta's SaaS-based solution, IT and Network Ops teams at large, distributed enterprises can quickly pinpoint issues that affect network and business-critical cloud application performance, regardless of where they occur. AppNeta is trusted by some of the biggest Fortune 1000 companies, including 3 out of the 5 largest corporations in the world, as well as 4 out of the 5 largest cloud providers. For more information, visit www.appneta.com .

