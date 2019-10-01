AppNeta enhances class-leading DNS monitoring with a trio of new features

Additional reporting functionality, per-interface monitoring and year-long data retention enhances the platform's already robust DNS monitoring

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AppNeta, the leader in actionable, 4-Dimensional network performance monitoring, today announces a slew of enhancements to their robust DNS monitoring capabilities, including detailed comparison reporting, per-interface DNS monitoring and a data-retention baseline of one year for all customers.

In order to ensure that users are experiencing the fastest response times possible, AppNeta's reporting and charting functions now include comparison views of all servers, third-party providers and responses over time. To accomplish this, the platform delivers both a visualization of the performance of different DNS servers that are in use at a particular location, as well as a comparison of the performance of DNS hardware across web paths. Because DNS resolves to the quickest response, this first visualization helps enterprise IT account for a single quick response that could be masking deeper issues with the larger DNS infrastructure. The comparison view of DNS performance across web paths, on the other hand, allows users to quickly and easily identify sites where end-user experience may be impacted by bad DNS performance.

Additionally, AppNeta monitoring points, which had already been optimized to monitor for a wide range of environments -- including physical interfaces, WiFi, and up to 64 virtual interfaces per physical port -- have been enhanced to allow for independent configurations for per-interface DNS monitoring. With this change, AppNeta monitoring points can now monitor the performance of multiple networks that leverage their own unique DNS infrastructures -- ie. a public WiFi network and a private office network at a single location -- on each interface. This was in direct response to enterprise customer feedback, allowing for enterprise-grade network teams to get unmatched clarity about the true state of their DNS infrastructure even if responses differ based on public or private network connections.

And while DNS-specific monitoring had already been a free component for all existing AppNeta customers when it was first rolled out earlier this year, users can now also enjoy one-year data retention for this feature, allowing teams to better compare performance over time and plan for the future. Combined with the ability to see all server responses allows IT to see when certain devices are underperforming even within clustered services.

"We're always working to make sure we have solutions to our customers' challenges before they even have to ask," said AppNeta CEO Matt Stevens. "With these enhancements to our DNS monitoring capabilities, we give enterprise teams the data and analysis tools they require to both zero-in on issues in the moment, and to get ahead of problems before they impact end-users."

ABOUT APPNETA

AppNeta is the only network performance monitoring solution that analyzes network data through a 4-Dimensional lens, delivering actionable, end-to-end insights from the end-user perspective. With AppNeta's SaaS-based solution, IT and Network Ops teams at large, distributed enterprises can quickly pinpoint issues that affect network and business-critical cloud application performance, regardless of where they occur. AppNeta is trusted by some of the biggest Fortune 1000 companies, including 3 out of the 5 largest corporations in the world, as well as 4 out of the 5 largest cloud providers. For more information, visit www.appneta.com .

SOURCE AppNeta

Related Links

http://www.appneta.com

