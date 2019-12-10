AppNeta Expands Go-To-Market Leadership Team To Further Accelerate Traction In Enterprise Market

Evolution in Go-To-Market Team Drives Growth, Including 70% Increase In Headcount

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AppNeta, the leader in actionable, 4-Dimensional network performance monitoring, today announces that it has promoted Amanda Bohne to Chief Marketing Officer, Mark Riendeau to Senior Vice President of Global Sales, and Michael Mattei to Vice President of Enterprise Sales. This evolution in AppNeta's go-to-market leadership structure signals the company's commitment to expanding its global footprint while also continuing its rapid growth in North America.

Bohne joined AppNeta in June 2018 as the Vice President of Marketing, and, in partnership with Mattei and Riendeau, has been a driving factor behind AppNeta's increased market presence and rapidly growing demand within the large enterprise market. The results she has driven at AppNeta have also earned her a spot on The Software Report's 2019 list of the Top Women Leaders in SaaS. Bohne's promotion to Chief Marketing Officer is representative of marketing's evolved role as the strategic driver of the company's go-to-market initiatives.

Reindeau has been with AppNeta for three years, leading the sales organization and driving the company's shift up-market. Mattei joined AppNeta in 2012 as a Business Development Representative, and has ascended through the organization from entry-level seller to strategic sales leader. Now, Riendeau will lead strategic deals and international expansion, and Mattei will be responsible for all enterprise sales.

Over the past two years, AppNeta has seen a nearly 70% increase in headcount. This rapid growth is testament to the company's ability to capture growing market demand for network monitoring that ensures the success of critical cloud, SaaS, and Internet transformation projects.

"The strong partnership between marketing and sales that Amanda, Mark, and Mike have fostered has been, and will continue to be, a huge factor in our success and growth," said Matt Stevens, CEO of AppNeta. "This expansion of all three of their roles will enable us to double-down on penetration within the enterprise market, while also creating new opportunities for strategic partnerships and international expansion."

AppNeta is the only network performance monitoring solution that analyzes network data through a 4-Dimensional lens, delivering actionable, end-to-end insights from the end-user perspective. With AppNeta's SaaS-based solution, IT and Network Ops teams at large, distributed enterprises can quickly pinpoint issues that affect network and business-critical cloud application performance, regardless of where they occur. AppNeta is trusted by some of the biggest Fortune 1000 companies, including 3 out of the 5 largest corporations in the world, as well as 4 out of the 5 largest cloud providers. For more information, visit www.appneta.com .

