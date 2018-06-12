AppNeta Hires Amanda Bohne as Vice President of Marketing

Bohne joins AppNeta from iboss, where she held the role of Vice President of Marketing and Communications. Prior to that, she held marketing positions at several notable tech companies in Boston, including Carbonite, Care.com, and Databox. At AppNeta, Bohne will be responsible for driving marketing strategy in order to further fuel the company's success within the large enterprise market.

"AppNeta has been one of the best kept secrets in Boston, and I'm excited to help drive growth and awareness for a company that truly 'walks the walk' in terms of building a culture and product so focused on delivering outstanding customer experience," said Bohne.

AppNeta Performance Manager is the company's award-winning SaaS-based platform that enables IT and network operations teams to measure and manage the performance of their end-to-end networks and associated business critical applications wherever they are in use. With over 50 of the Fortune 500 as customers already, Bohne's hiring lays the foundation for a material increase in the company's go-to-market investment, accelerating expansion driven by strong market trends toward SaaS and cloud solutions.

"We're very excited to welcome Amanda to the AppNeta team. She brings a proven track-record of driving demand, crafting impactful messaging, and building strong marketing teams in SaaS-based businesses," said Matt Stevens, Chairman, President, and CEO of AppNeta. "I look forward to partnering with Amanda to build on our momentum delivering proactive network and end user performance monitoring to large, distributed enterprises across the globe."

ABOUT APPNETA

AppNeta is the leader in proactive network and end user experience monitoring solutions built for the distributed, cloud-connected, digital enterprise. With AppNeta, IT and Network Ops teams can gain complete performance visibility into the usage, delivery and experience of business-critical cloud and SaaS applications from the end user's perspective. AppNeta's SaaS platform gives IT teams continuous network and application performance data for any cloud, every user and all locations. For more information, visit www.appneta.com.

