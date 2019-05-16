AppNeta is one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019

AppNeta is one of the high-scoring businesses in the elite ranking, with standout employee engagement driving high-placement

BOSTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AppNeta, the leader in actionable, 4-Dimensional network performance monitoring, today announces they've been named one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for 2019, the magazine's fourth annual ranking in the fast-growing private company sector.

The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, of topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future.

AppNeta follows a "work to live" mantra, going the extra mile to support their employees and their families. Whether it's offering flexible schedules and unlimited vacation or ensuring world-class maternity, paternity, adoption, and extended personal or family wellness leave benefits, AppNeta believes that employees are more motivated and dedicated to a company that supports them holistically.

"At the center of AppNeta's culture are our three core values — transparency, performance, and trust," said AppNeta CEO Matt Stevens. "We trust each other to perform our jobs with integrity, quality, and a sense of urgency. That's how we give 100 percent every day to our work, to our customers, and to each other."

"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever," says Inc. magazine editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."

About AppNeta

AppNeta is the only network performance monitoring solution that analyzes network data through a 4-Dimensional lens, delivering actionable, end-to-end insights from the end-user perspective. With AppNeta's SaaS-based solution, IT and Network Ops teams at large, distributed enterprises can quickly pinpoint issues that affect network and business-critical cloud application performance, regardless of where they occur. AppNeta is trusted by some of the biggest Fortune 1000 companies, including 3 out of the 5 largest corporations in the world, as well as 4 out of the 5 largest cloud providers. For more information, visit www.appneta.com .

SOURCE AppNeta

Related Links

http://www.appneta.com

