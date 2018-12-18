AppNeta Launches High-Resolution DNS Performance Monitoring

Expanded capabilities seamlessly integrate with AppNeta's existing experience monitoring solution, enhancing enterprise IT's ability to assess end-user experience

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AppNeta, the leader in actionable, end-to-end network performance monitoring from the end-user perspective, today announces the launch of DNS monitoring as a core offering within the AppNeta Performance Manager. Unlike other DNS monitoring solutions, these new capabilities are designed specifically to assess the performance of DNS from the perspective of the end user, not just from the view of the DNS server owner. Because DNS monitoring is fully integrated within AppNeta's existing Experience testing functionality, users can derive the impact of DNS issues on end users without having to configure separate testing or incurring the additional costs they would with competing products.

AppNeta's approach to DNS monitoring fits perfectly into any network architecture, especially those migrating to the cloud. With the increased use of Direct Internet Access, DNS responses may be delivered to enterprise locations through a diverse collection of servers -- both internal and through an array of ISPs and DNS providers -- which makes comprehensive monitoring essential.

AppNeta's DNS monitoring capabilities deliver advanced visibility into DNS performance, providing a local perspective from wherever your users are. DNS performance and reliability data is gathered and analyzed continuously and retained for up to a year, giving IT the insight to spot issues and tune DNS configurations as necessary to ensure the best performance possible throughout the enterprise.

"When it comes to the end user experience of business critical applications, slow is the new down, and nowhere does that manifest itself more than with DNS performance," said Matt Stevens, CEO of AppNeta. "Total DNS failure is easy to spot, but slow DNS performance insidiously steals valuable time and productivity from everyone. Our new class-leading DNS monitoring capabilities enable forward thinking IT teams to stay ahead of DNS-induced slowness on an app-by-app basis from the end-user's perspective."

AppNeta is the only network performance monitoring solution that delivers deep, actionable, end-to-end network performance data from the end-user perspective. With AppNeta's SaaS-based solution, IT and Network Ops teams at large, distributed enterprises can quickly pinpoint issues that affect network and business-critical cloud application performance, regardless of where they occur. AppNeta is trusted by some of the biggest Fortune 1000 companies, including 3 out of the 5 largest corporations in the world, as well as 4 out of the 5 largest cloud providers. For more information, visit www.appneta.com.

