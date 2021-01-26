AppNeta Launches Microsoft Teams Performance Monitoring

AppNeta enables outside-in visibility into the complete application delivery path between WFH users and Microsoft Teams. Tweet this

These insights are critical, as enterprise customers currently have no actionable insight into performance outside of their Teams-provided anycast IP, which only summarizes performance from a single Teams region making it a limited proxy for user experience, and the Teams Status Page, which lacks any real-time detail.

AppNeta supports Global Monitoring Targets in the Microsoft Azure regions that host Microsoft Teams, enabling customers to specifically target the region or regions that are hosting calls based on their user locations. Because these targets are leveraging AppNeta's Monitoring Points, IT customers can glean complete performance visibility in both the upload and download legs of any connection.

"Microsoft Teams is the leading business communications platform for a reason—it does what it's supposed to do the vast majority of the time and, overall, Microsoft delivers a very reliable service. But the same architectural decisions made to enhance the end user experience of Teams can also obfuscate the ability of enterprise IT to understand the root cause when user experience is suffering," said Matt Stevens, CEO of AppNeta. "Our unique ability to help enterprises understand and precisely quantify and troubleshoot their end-to-end Teams quality of service, from wherever their employees are leveraging the service, is another example of how AppNeta empowers the modern business to travel down the transformation highway successfully."

ABOUT APPNETA

AppNeta is the only network performance monitoring solution that analyzes network data through a 4-Dimensional lens, delivering actionable, end-to-end insights from the end-user perspective. With AppNeta's SaaS-based solution, IT and Network Ops teams at large, distributed enterprises can quickly pinpoint issues that affect network and business-critical cloud application performance, regardless of where they occur. AppNeta is trusted by some of the biggest Fortune 1000 companies, including 3 out of the 5 largest corporations in the world, as well as 4 out of the 5 largest cloud providers. For more information, visit www.appneta.com .

SOURCE AppNeta

Related Links

http://www.appneta.com

