AppNeta Partners With Fuze To Deliver Service Assurance To Enterprise Customers At Scale

By automatically instrumenting the end-to-end network, the new offer empowers Fuze customers to proactively understand the capabilities of their network and instantly realize the root cause of any service-impacting impairments, regardless if they originate from the customer's own network or a third-party network that connects the customer to the Fuze service. This new offering is a cloud-based service, so all of the performance metrics and resulting second-order analytics are stored and actionable for up to one year enabling customers to drive both short-term operational efficiencies and long-term business decisions.

"Fuze delivers a world-class platform for real-time communications and digital workforce transformation that is designed for the large enterprise," said Keith Johnson, CTO, Fuze. "Our customers' environments and the number of third-party networks used to connect to our service adds complexities that impede on the end user experience. Through customer trials, we've seen that AppNeta helps our customers have access to actionable insights needed to understand the "if," "where," and, mostly, the "why" behind any end user issue impacting the quality of their experience."

AppNeta's patented approach uses both active and passive measurement techniques to gauge multiple dimensions of performance insight that covers layers 2 through 7 of the network, continuously monitored from the customer's actual business locations. AppNeta's technology uniquely understands, alerts and reports on the critical operational mix of network delivery, end-user experience and application usage, while offering one-minute granularity with up to 365 days of historical data.

"Fuze came to us with many requirements that overlapped nicely with those of hundreds of other large AppNeta enterprise customers, so that felt great from day one," said Sean Armstrong, AppNeta's VP of Product. "But they also had unique asks in terms of scale, automated provisioning, and back-end integration that enabled us to take advantage of lesser-used areas in our platform that are designed for very large-scale deployments. We're thrilled to be able to contribute to their vision of pulling back the curtain on service performance and assurance and look forward to leveraging our cloud platform in new ways in the future to empower even more insight to Fuze customers."

The Fuze platform with AppNeta's real-time network monitoring service is available now through Fuze sales and select channel partners.

About AppNeta

AppNeta is the leader in proactive network and end user experience monitoring solutions built for the distributed, cloud-connected, digital enterprise. With AppNeta, IT and Network Ops teams can gain complete performance visibility into the usage, delivery and experience of business-critical cloud and SaaS applications from the end user's perspective. AppNeta's SaaS platform gives IT teams continuous application and network performance data for any cloud, every user and all locations. For more information, visit www.appneta.com.

About Fuze

Fuze is a global, cloud-based unified communications platform that empowers productivity and delivers insights across the enterprise by enabling simplified business voice communications, flexible video conferencing, and always-on collaboration. Formerly ThinkingPhones, Fuze allows the modern, mobile workforce to seamlessly communicate anytime, anywhere, across any device. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Fuze has additional locations including New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Ottawa, London, Amsterdam, Aveiro (Portugal), Madrid, Paris, Munich, Zurich, Copenhagen, and Sydney. For more information, visit www.fuze.com.

