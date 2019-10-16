AppNeta Raises the Bar Tenfold on Performance Insight with Industry-first Active End-to-end Monitoring at 100 Gbps Speeds

New Monitoring Point Delivers Detailed Performance Insights into Cloud and SaaS Apps at 100 Gbps Speeds Without Impacting Business-critical Workflows

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AppNeta, the leader in actionable, 4-Dimensional network performance monitoring, announces an addition to their robust existing suite of monitoring points with the r1000, an appliance that delivers active performance insights at ten-times the network speeds of previous-generation appliances -- an industry-first for active monitoring at 100 Gbps. This makes AppNeta Performance Manager the only solution that can provide actionable visibility into high capacity links between data centers, large campuses, and entire WAN backbone infrastructures without interrupting business-critical workflows.

While just a decade ago, enterprise IT teams may not have imagined a world where data center and backbone connectivity would require 100 Gbps or higher, this is now increasingly common among the world's largest businesses. Although passive traffic analysis at such a scale has been feasible in the past, there's never been a way to conduct continuous testing over these links without interrupting business or hindering connectivity -- until now.

AppNeta's active measurement techniques now provide customers running 25, 40, 50, or 100 Gbps networks with the same comprehensive visibility that used to only be available to networks under 10 Gbps. This technology allows customers to monitor capacity, in addition to latency, loss, and jitter, along with detailed multi-protocol routing analysis without consuming precious bandwidth in the process.

This is critical to large enterprises for several reasons.

Paying for large circuits to act as WAN backbones between office campuses or data centers is costly, and without a method for enterprise IT to ensure end-to-end throughput continuously, teams can't validate SLAs without shutting down critical business connections.

It's also important that teams have comprehensive and complete visibility into network and application performance across the entire network. For users accessing internal apps across network backbones or SaaS apps via direct-to-internet links, AppNeta provides actionable performance metrics with a high degree of accuracy and almost no network impact. AppNeta's Research and Development team has scaled its active delivery path monitoring to meet the demand of even the highest trafficked networks. AppNeta can now deliver actionable insights into the health of the 100G link to combat excessive latency, loss, and congestion that can have a disastrous impact on throughput at higher speeds.

"Until now, enterprises have been completely blocked from understanding the true end-to-end performance of their most critical WAN connections to third-party SaaS and Cloud providers at speeds above 10 Gbps," AppNeta CEO Matt Stevens says. "This 10x jump in performance visibility capacity is a monumental step in breaking down the barriers enterprise IT teams face during Cloud and SaaS transformation."

ABOUT APPNETA

AppNeta is the only network performance monitoring solution that analyzes network data through a 4-Dimensional lens, delivering actionable, end-to-end insights from the end-user perspective. With AppNeta's SaaS-based solution, IT and Network Ops teams at large, distributed enterprises can quickly pinpoint issues that affect network and business-critical cloud application performance, regardless of where they occur. AppNeta is trusted by some of the biggest Fortune 1000 companies, including 3 out of the 5 largest corporations in the world, as well as 4 out of the 5 largest cloud providers. For more information, visit www.appneta.com .

