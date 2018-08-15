AppNeta Recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the Fifth Time

Network Performance Management Solutions Provider Lands Spot on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AppNeta, the leader in network and end user experience performance monitoring for the distributed enterprise, today announced it has been ranked No. 3148 on Inc. Magazine's 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. AppNeta has been ranked for the fifth year, having achieved outstanding growth from 2015 to 2018.

AppNeta Performance Manager is the company's award-winning SaaS-based platform that enables IT and network operations teams to measure and manage the performance of their end-to-end networks and associated business critical applications wherever they are in use.

"Being recognized as a part of the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth time is an achievement the entire AppNeta team is incredibly proud of," said Matt Stevens, Chairman, President, and CEO of AppNeta. "This serves as further validation of our relentless focus on delivering exceptional customer experience in the network performance monitoring space."

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

ABOUT APPNETA



AppNeta is the leader in proactive network and end user experience monitoring solutions built for the distributed, cloud-connected, digital enterprise. With AppNeta, IT and Network Ops teams can gain complete performance visibility into the usage, delivery and experience of business-critical cloud and SaaS applications from the end user's perspective. AppNeta's SaaS platform gives IT teams continuous network and application performance data for any cloud, every user and all locations. For more information, visit www.appneta.com.

