Appnext Has Achieved a Top Ranking in the Kochava Traffic Index for Q1 2019

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appnext , a leading mobile discovery platform, announced today it has been ranked among the leading media partners in the Kochava Traffic Index for Q1 2019 published May 3.

Evaluation was based on analysis of billions of transactions Kochava measures each quarter in relation to various capabilities, including performance in the metrics of signal clarity, fraud, quality, and correlation.

"Appnext outperformed most networks in terms of the completeness of their ad signal, the predictability of their traffic, and the lack of fraud across their media," said Grant Simmons, Head of Client Analytics at Kochava. "Appnext demonstrated a significant rating advancement making its first appearance in the Kochava Traffic Index entering the top five in three categories (entertainment, food & drinks and iOS) and reaching number 12 in the overall ranking."

"Appnext is striving to stay ahead of the curve and remain at the forefront of digital innovation, driving superior value for our partner ecosystem. It is our mission to suggest to users the apps and services they truly need along their mobile journey," said Elad Natanson, CEO & Founder of Appnext. "This recognition from Kochava is an important validation of our ongoing efforts and continuous investment in proprietary technology that powers over one billion app recommendations every day. We interact with users via multiple in-app and on-device placements, in some cases over 15 times a day, leveraging our fast growing OEM traffic, reaching more users more effectively."

About Appnext

Appnext is a leading mobile discovery platform, helping over 750M users discover the most relevant apps they need specifically when they intend to use them. Since 2012 Appnext has disrupted the mobile industry, allowing app marketers to get their apps discovered, used and re-used providing a unique targeted ad experience to top publishers, advertisers and OEMs.

For more information, please visit http://www.appnext.com. Connect with Appnext on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Kochava

Kochava Inc. ( www.kochava.com ) is the industry standard for secure, real-time data solutions. We help customers establish identity, define and activate audiences, and measure and optimize all aspects of their marketing. Years of serving enterprise-level marketers with cross-device configurable attribution, analytics, engagement, industry-leading fraud protection and data enrichment have made Kochava the global expert in data and identity. With a culture of customer-driven service and innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth.

