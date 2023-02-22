Appnext Partners With General Mobile To Power on-device personalized recommendations to Its customers

Appnext's solutions enable the leading Turkish smartphone manufacturer to provide a complete personalized device experience to its users

ISTANBUL, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appnext, an Affle company, the leading independent discovery platform offering innovative solutions to engage with users on their smartphones, and General Mobile , Turkey's most preferred Android manufacturer, announced their partnership that accelerates and transforms the user experience for General Mobile customers.

General Mobile is a leading smartphone manufacturer offering high-quality Android devices to users in Turkey and globally. With its investments in the high-speed and seamlessly connected smart mobile technology ecosystem, General Mobile has become a worldwide integrated mobile and internet solutions provider.

Under this partnership, Appnext is enabling General Mobile to provide its users with a complete device experience, one that is personalized, contextual and local, tailored to their specific and unique needs, and delivered at the right moment.

"We are delighted to welcome General Mobile as they join the growing list of top-tier OEMs around the world that have integrated Appnext's technology," said Elad Natanson, Founder and CEO of Appnext. "We look forward to a journey of collaboration that builds on a shared vision to deliver exceptional experiences to General Mobile customers. We are pleased to support General Mobile's growth with our industry-leading product suite to continuously engage with their users and drive their business to new heights."

Mobile app developers in Turkey can now engage with a vast mass of General Mobile users directly on their devices and offer local content via Appnext tech-powered personalized and contextual recommendations that are delivered in the language of choice and at relevant moments. Deployed on various mobile placements on General Mobile devices, Appnext's product suite enables mobile app developers to place their app and services in front of high-value users from when they first unwrap and turn on a brand-new device and personalize it to their needs, to the apps and services they use both daily and occasionally via General Mobile's folder, widget, and periodic recommendations, all powered by Appnext technology.

"At General Mobile, we are focusing on providing our users with customer-focused innovations, addressing their growing expectations for superior mobile experiences where every single engagement has been curated and tailored just for them; thus, personalized recommendations are key and can only be achieved with a powerful product suite such as that offered by Appnext," said İlkay Cihaner, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer at General Mobile. "As part of Google's Android platform, we are committed to delivering a unique experience with the highest quality on smartphones for our customers around the world. It's exciting to be collaborating with Appnext, utilizing the latest technologies and products to deliver exceptional mobile experiences for our customers."

Appnext is exhibiting at MWC Barcelona (February 27- March 2), booth #CS195. Click here to set a meeting

General Mobile is meeting in Hall 2 Room 2A60. For meeting requests: [email protected]

About Appnext

Appnext is today's fastest-growing mobile discovery technology company in emerging markets for top mobile device brands. It is also the largest independent app discovery platform, offering the only recommendation engine on the market encompassing both in-app and on-device discovery.

The Appnext discovery platform powers 7B daily app recommendations to Android users worldwide, equating to over 500m DAU and an average of 20 on-device daily interactions with each user in target countries.

Through its direct partnerships with top OEMs, operators and more than 80,000 app developers, Appnext creates a discovery experience in over 10,000 mobile touchpoints.

Its patented user intelligence 'Timeline' technology, that predicts the app users are likely to need next, means Appnext's recommendations are helping app marketers reach more engaged users and get their apps discovered, used and reused.

In June 2020 Appnext became part of the Affle group. Affle (India) Ltd trades on the Indian stock exchanges (BSE: 542752 & NSE: AFFLE).

For more information about Appnext, visit http://www.appnext.com

About General Mobile

General Mobile was established to create a global brand that integrates lifestyle by using the latest technologies for its users. Developing high-quality, accessible, state-of-the-art smart mobile products, General Mobile is among the most preferred brands in its field by consumers in Turkey.

For more information about General Mobile, visit www.generalmobile.com

SOURCE Appnext; General Mobile