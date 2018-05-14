AppNexus Announces Executive Promotions in Privacy and Security

In his role as SVP & General Manager, Global Technical Infrastructure and Operations, Tim Smith, in addition to current technical operations, corporate IT, governance and risk management, and budgetary responsibilities, owns the overall security of the AppNexus platform, which, at peak, transacts 11.4 billion advertising impressions daily. In partnership with AppNexus' engineering teams, he leads strategic development and project management, world-class monitoring and instrumentation support for Engineering and Operations, implementation of container and public cloud strategy, and end-to-end audits of the AppNexus platform, as well as IT aspects of financial audits. Tim continues to report to Ben John, Chief Technology Officer.

"Over the past eight years, Tim Smith assembled and led the teams that built, refined, and operated the infrastructure that transformed AppNexus into the successful global enterprise it is today. Tim has been in the vanguard of the internet his entire career, driving innovation in AppNexus' evolving cloud computing infrastructure by investing in containers and Kubernetes, as well as supporting and influencing key technology innovators like Arista Networks and DriveScale," said Ben John, Chief Technology Officer, AppNexus. "Tim demonstrates the AppNexus values in everything he does, and I'm thrilled to recognize him for his critical contributions to our and our clients' success."

As Chief Privacy Counsel, Julia Shullman oversees AppNexus' global privacy work, advising all internal teams on the development of policies, products, and partnerships in compliance with global data protection laws and industry self-regulation and best practices. She represents AppNexus as a member of the Board of the Network Advertising Initiative and in various IAB working groups, including as Chair of the Steering Group for the IAB Europe Transparency and Consent Framework. Julia joined AppNexus in May 2014 as the lead attorney for AppNexus' engagement on strategic sell-side commercial and product initiatives. She continues to report to Nithya Das, Chief People and Legal Officer.

As VP, Global Accounts, Justin Bross leads strategic partnerships with AppNexus' largest enterprise clients. Since joining AppNexus in 2015, Justin has managed the company's commercial agreement with Microsoft, which, under his purview, broadened from platform support to full-service advertising monetization, transitioned legacy products to and launched new products in mobile, video, and native with programmatic monetization, and expanded Microsoft's programmatic footprint in global markets. These strategic developments resulted in increased programmatic revenue and contributed margin for Microsoft. Justin continues to report to Dave Osborn, SVP, Global Accounts.

"Julia Shullman and Justin Bross have been invaluable client partners, strategically guiding AppNexus' largest accounts though significant changes in the programmatic industry," said Nithya Das, Chief People and Legal Officer, AppNexus. "As sweeping changes to global privacy regulations approach, Julia has been integral in advising our internal teams and educating the market on a thoughtful, comprehensive, and user-centric approach to forthcoming GDPR regulations. On the commercial side, Justin has deepened a robust and collaborative partnership with Microsoft, as it has expanded into new markets and new formats like video and native. We're very pleased to see them both transition deservedly into senior leadership roles."

AppNexus employs close to 1,000 people in 27 offices globally.

ABOUT APPNEXUS

AppNexus is an internet technology company that enables and optimizes the real-time sale and purchase of digital advertising. Our powerful, real-time decisioning platform supports core products that enable publishers to maximize yield; and marketers and agencies to harness data and machine learning to deliver intelligent and customized campaigns. For more information, follow us at @AppNexus or visit us at appnexus.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appnexus-announces-executive-promotions-in-privacy-and-security-300647394.html

SOURCE AppNexus

Related Links

http://www.appnexus.com

