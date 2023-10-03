Appointment of David Jones as Non-Executive Chairman

Key Points

Experienced Businessman, David Jones AM , joins as Non-Executive Chairman





Mr Jones replaces long serving Non-Executive Chairman, Steve Boston





The appointment of Mr Jones concludes the first phase of Catalyst's evolution post the consolidation of the Plutonic Gold Belt earlier in the year. Mr Jones brings a unique set of skills that will support the recently announced new Catalyst management team

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Catalyst Metals Limited (Catalyst or the Company) (ASX: CYL) is pleased to announce it has appointed David Jones AM as Non-Executive Chairman.

Mr Jones' appointment comes after long serving Non-Executive Chairman, Steve Boston, stepped down in August this year. David has a background in working with high growth companies, mainly with unlisted businesses through his involvement in the private equity industry. David has been on the Investment Committee of EMR Capital, a resources-focused private equity firm, since 2012.

(CNW Group/Catalyst Metals LTD.)

Catalyst's long serving technical Director, Bruce Kay, said: "As a board, we're delighted to have David join us to help take the Board and operating platform to the next level. We are focused on building out our operations, in particular the recent Plutonic Gold Belt acquisitions. David has spent his career backing such businesses as they expand and develop."

David Jones AM, said: "I'm delighted to be joining Catalyst at an exciting time for the business. The consolidation of the Plutonic Gold Belt by the Catalyst team earlier this year changed the company considerably. Having spent the majority of my career helping smaller companies transition into larger companies, I hope I am able to assist Catalyst in a similar way."

Catalyst's MD & CEO, James Champion de Crespigny, said: "Following last week's announcement of our new senior management team, David's appointment as Chairman of the Board completes this first phase of our evolution after the Plutonic Belt acquisitions earlier this year. We're focused on driving performance across our assets. As we seek to do this, to have the support of someone of David's calibre, along with the experience of our new management team, I hope gives our shareholders and employees comfort on the path we have chosen for the company's next chapter. No company was built in a day. And no company was built without a team."

David has more than 30 years' experience in investment markets, the majority as a general partner in private equity firms, and prior to that in general management and management consulting. David has been a board member of numerous private and public businesses, and has been a member of the Investment Committee of EMR Capital, a resources private equity firm, since 2012.

David was a Managing Director at CHAMP Private Equity, Executive Director and Country Head of UBS Capital and a Division Director at Macquarie Direct Investment. David commenced his career as a Business Analyst at McKinsey & Co. in 1987. He holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Melbourne (First Class Honours) and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. David is Chair of VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1), a director of Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8) and a board member of the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.

He was Chair of the National Museum of Australia (2015-2021) and in 2021 he was made a Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the museums and galleries sector, and to the community.

Mr Jones will receive non-executive Chair fees of $100,000 per annum inclusive of superannuation. In accordance with the Company's Constitution, Mr Jones will stand for re-election at the forthcoming annual general meeting and shareholder approval will also be sought for the grant of 2,000,000 options to Mr Jones under the Catalyst Metals Employee Incentive Plan.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors of Catalyst Metals Limited.

ABOUT CATALYST METALS

Catalyst Metals is an ASX listed gold producer and explorer. Catalyst has a multi-asset strategy and controls three high grade, highly prospective and strategic gold belts in Australia:

In Western Australia , the Plutonic Gold Project, which holds the Plutonic Gold Mine and +40km of neighbouring high-grade, underexplored tenements. The project hosts a NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.6Moz at 3.5g/t Au and Inferred Mineral Resources of 4.3Moz at 3.7g/t Au.





, the Plutonic Gold Project, which holds the Plutonic Gold Mine and +40km of neighbouring high-grade, underexplored tenements. The project hosts a NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.6Moz at 3.5g/t Au and Inferred Mineral Resources of 4.3Moz at 3.7g/t Au. In Victoria , a large, contiguous and dominant Four Eagles Gold Project, covering 75 kilometres of strike length immediately north of the proven +22Moz Bendigo goldfields and near Agnico Eagle's high grade Fosterville gold mine; and





, a large, contiguous and dominant Four Eagles Gold Project, covering 75 kilometres of strike length immediately north of the proven +22Moz Bendigo goldfields and near Agnico Eagle's high grade Fosterville gold mine; and In Tasmania , a strategic tenement package covering 25 kilometres of the under explored Henty fault and operates the high-grade Henty Gold Mine which has produced 1.4Moz of gold at a head grade of 8.9 g/t Au.

Catalyst Metals

Catalyst Metals controls three highly prospective gold belts. It has a multi asset strategy.

It owns the 40km long Plutonic Gold Belt in Western Australia hosting the Plutonic gold mine and neighbouring underexplored, high-grade resources.

It also owns and operates the high-grade Henty Gold Mine in Tasmania which lies within the 25km Henty gold belt. Production to date is 1.4Moz @ 8.9 g/t.

Catalyst also controls +75km of strike length immediately north of the +22Moz Bendigo goldfield and home to high-grade, greenfield resources at Four Eagles.

Capital Structure

Shares o/s: 219m

Options: 1.4m

Rights: 2.5m

Cash: $31.8m

Debt: $32.8m

Board Members

Robin Scrimgeour

Interim Non-Executive Chairman

James Champion de Crespigny

Managing Director & CEO

Bruce Kay

Non-Executive Director

Corporate Details

ASX: CYL

E:[email protected]

W:catalystmetals.com.au

T: +61 8 6107 5878

SOURCE Catalyst Metals LTD.