Appointment of Dr Darren Patti to Group Chief Operating Officer

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Darren Patti as Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective 11 March 2024.

Dr. Patti joined Telix in March 2021 to lead the Company's United States (U.S.) operations. Over the past three years as U.S. Chief Operating Officer and General Manager for the Americas region he has overseen the successful launches of Illuccix® in the U.S. and Canada, has led ongoing market development for Telix in Brazil and the Latin America (LATAM) region, and has been a key figure in the launch preparations for Telix's follow-on imaging products Zircaix®[1] and Pixclara™[1] (subject to regulatory approval). Prior to joining Telix, Darren held a variety of roles at Sofie Biosciences over a period of 15 years, most recently as Vice President of Operations leading the operationalisation of the Sofie-Lantheus PSMA-PET imaging program.

Darren holds a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) from the University of Illinois at Chicago and is an Authorised Nuclear Pharmacist.

Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, Managing Director and Group CEO commented, "Darren has been an exemplary leader in our Americas region and fundamental to the success of our commercial operations and vertical integration strategy. Darren's deep experience in radiopharmacy network management and operations, combined with an intricate understanding of the Telix business makes him the ideal leader for our global operations function as we expand into new commercial markets and bolster our manufacturing capabilities to support our therapeutic and imaging programs. I am looking forward to continuing to work closely with Darren in this new role as we prepare to bring additional diagnostic products to market and drive towards our next phase as a leader in therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals and precision medicine."

[1] Brand name subject to final regulatory approval. [2] Telix ASX disclosure 20 December 2021. [3] Telix ASX disclosure 2 November 2021. [4] Telix ASX disclosure 14 October 2022.

