Appointment of Mr. Vincent Lemieux as Co-President of Annexair

SAINT-GERMAIN-DE-GRANTHAM, QC, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - The Founder and President of Annexair, Francois Lemieux, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Vincent Lemieux to the position of Co-President. This appointment is part of a planned succession strategy aimed at ensuring the continuity of the family business while sustaining the remarkable growth achieved since its beginnings.

Francois and Vincent Lemieux (CNW Group/Annexair)

This appointment is effective immediately. In his new role, Vincent will be responsible for management, execution, organizational alignment, team engagement, company culture, as well as key relationships with partners and stakeholders.

Francois will remain President of Annexair, but will focus more closely on innovation projects, product design, industrial engineering, and other areas that are closest to his passions.

Vincent studied Business Administration at UQAM (ESG), he holds a certification in Sustainable Development, a Mini-MBA from McGill University, and additional training in Project Management, LEAN Green Belt, and Industry 4.0 from UQTR. With more than seven years at Annexair, Vincent has progressed through several roles including Sales, Marketing, Human Resources, After-Sales Service, and numerous cross-functional projects. This experience has given him a comprehensive understanding of the organization, as well as of the market and customers.

This father-son transition will allow Francois, as he enters his 64th year, to gradually step back and begin enjoying life a little more while focusing primarily on the activities he enjoys most. That said, rest assured that he will remain very active within the company and maintain a daily presence at the office.

Vincent will work very closely with Mr. Alain Veillette, Executive Vice President. Together, they will bring renewed energy, strong momentum, and inspire the entire team to continue building on the great success story that is Annexair.

