Appointment of Sharon Cooper as Chief Financial Officer

TSX-V: NDR

VANCOUVER, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - New Dimension Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NDR) (the "Company" or "New Dimension") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sharon Cooper (CA, BA) to the position of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Sharon is a Chartered Accountant with over 10 years of experience in accounting and auditing roles for mining and mining-related companies. Ms. Cooper began her career as an auditor at Ernst & Young, working on both internal and external audits, and gaining experience on larger audits for major mining companies as well as junior explorers and mining-related companies. Since leaving Ernst & Young, Sharon has held senior accounting and financial reporting roles for a number of junior exploration companies and a mining services company. Most recently, Sharon was CFO of Mariana Resources Ltd until its acquisition by Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSX: SSL, NYSE American: SAND) in July, 2017.

Sharon takes over the CFO role from Wayne Johnstone, who retires from the position with immediate effect. The Company would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to Wayne for his significant contributions, thanking him for his many years of dedicated service to the Company. New Dimension is also pleased to advise that Wayne will remain engaged with the Company going forward on a consulting basis.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Eric Roth, commented: "I am very pleased to be able to welcome Sharon today to the role of CFO. Sharon is a highly-respected individual who has had an outstanding career in accounting and auditing, and was a key member of Mariana Resources' successful executive team until its acquisition by Sandstorm Gold in 2017. Separately, I would also like to sincerely thank Wayne for his professionalism and dedication in contributing to the Company's successes to date. I am also pleased to add that we will be able to retain Wayne's services in a consulting capacity".

Incentive Stock Option Grant

The Company also reports that the Board of Directors has granted, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, an aggregate of 250,000 incentive stock options to one director and one officer of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share and will have a term of 5 years, expiring on October 18, 2023. Each stock option will allow the holder to purchase one common share of the Company. All stock options granted are subject to staged vesting periods.

About New Dimension Resources

New Dimension is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of quality mineral resource properties throughout the Americas, with a focus on precious metals. The Company's current focus is on the discovery through drilling of new high-grade gold-silver resources at its 100%-owned Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes and Sierra Blanca projects, all located in the highly prospective Deseado Massif of Santa Cruz Province, southern Argentina. The Company also holds an option on the Savant Lake gold project in Ontario, together with an active JV interest (with Yamana Gold) in the Domain gold project in Manitoba.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of New Dimension, including the timing, completion of and results from the drill programs described in this release. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct. All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by New Dimension in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in New Dimension's most recently filed MD&A. New Dimension does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

