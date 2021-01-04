Appointment of Stephane About as CEO of Societe Generale Americas

PARIS and NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Societe Generale today announced the appointment of Stephane About as CEO, Societe Generale Americas, overseeing the bank's activities in the Americas region, effective January 4. He will also become a member of the Group's Management Committee.

Stephane About succeeds Slawomir Krupa who was named Deputy General Manager and Head of Global Banking and Investor Solutions of Societe Generale Group.

"We're pleased to have Stephane join our team. His track record of leadership and his experience in the Americas market are a strong fit for Societe Generale. Along with the rest of our local executive team, Stephane will look to continue building a sustainable, profitable and diverse franchise, serving both Americas-based clients as well as supporting our global clients to fully access the opportunities in the region. Stephane and the Americas teams are well positioned to further develop our client relationships and the diversified range of products and services we offer," said Slawomir Krupa.

Stephane About joins Societe Generale from Natixis, where he served as CEO, CIB of EMEA (except France) since 2019. Prior to that assignment, Stephane was the Natixis Americas CEO and served in that position from 2012 through 2019.

He will be based in New York, reporting to Slawomir Krupa.

Present in the U.S. since 1939, with offices across Latin America and Canada, Societe Generale in the Americas is focused primarily on corporate and investment banking activities and offers products and services through its two fully integrated Business Units: Global Markets, and Global Banking & Advisory.

In addition to corporate investment banking activities, SG Americas offers global transaction banking services, equipment financing, and alternative asset management through Lyxor Asset Management.

BIOGRAPHY

Stephane About began his career in 1986 as a trader for Credit Lyonnais in Paris. He joined Deutsche Bank in London in 1988 as head of European Currencies Trading then UBS in 1989 as Syndicate Manager European Currencies. He moved to S.G. Warburg Bank in 1994, first as head of Fixed Income in Paris and then as head of European Bond Trading based in London.

He joined CDC IXIS Securities Broker Action in 1995 as CEO and member of Board of Directors, becoming head of Capital Markets for IXIS Capital Markets North America in 2001 then global head of Fixed Income at IXIS CIB in 2003. He was named global head of Fixed Income, Commodities & Treasury at Natixis in 2010. In 2012, he was named Natixis Americas CEO, holding that role until 2019 when he became CEO, CIB of EMEA (except France).

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world's societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 138,000 members of staff in 62 countries and supports on a daily basis 29 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates, with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

, with networks in , , Central and and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets; Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (World and Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Euronext Vigeo (World, Europe and Eurozone), four of the STOXX ESG Leaders indices, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com.

