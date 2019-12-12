Appointment of Yung Oy Pin (Jane) Lun Leung as a Director on Azure Power Global's Board

Mrs. Lun Leung has extensive experience as a professional in the financial services sector, particularly in accounting, auditing, taxation, corporate secretarial and administration, of the United Kingdom & Mauritius. Previously she has worked with Ascough Ward Chartered Accountants, Kingston Marks Chartered Certified Accountants and Deloitte & Touche across various sectors including financing, trading, manufacturing, property, construction, engineering & PPP projects, telecommunication, mining, gaming & hospitality. She also sits on the board of several global business companies. Mr. Eric Ng's decision to resign was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

