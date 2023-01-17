Appointment scheduling software market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global appointment scheduling software market size is estimated to grow by USD 205.88 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.24% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 40% of the global market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Appointment Scheduling Software Market 2023-2027

Global appointment scheduling software market - Five forces

The global appointment scheduling software market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global appointment scheduling software market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global appointment scheduling software market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (small and medium-size enterprises and large enterprises) and end-user (corporate, healthcare, education, and others).

The small and medium-size enterprises segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Appointment scheduling software can assist startups and small and medium enterprises by lowering information asymmetries and increasing efficiency and accessibility. Technology can help in the elimination of errors and simplify processes by boosting consistency across information sources, making processes more transparent, and eliminating the use of physical documents. Small and medium enterprises can gather information about clients and maintain open lines of communication. Such factors will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global appointment scheduling software market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global appointment scheduling software market.

North America is estimated to account for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is a lucrative market for vendors, as it is an early adopter of advanced technologies across various industries. The high concentration of vendors and the availability of in-house IT solutions and cloud infrastructure will further drive the market's growth in the region. The US contributes a majority of the revenue of the market.

Global appointment scheduling software market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increased adoption of cloud-based appointment scheduling software will drive the growth of the market.

will drive the growth of the market. Factors such as limited hardware infrastructure requirements, low reliance on internal IT staff, low maintenance costs, low administrative costs, high efficiency, and no licensing costs are increasing the adoption of cloud-based appointment scheduling software.

Cloud-based scheduling software enables organizations to access information and services remotely via a web browser without installing or managing them.

The increased use of cloud-based software during the pandemic due to the adoption of a work-from-home culture has fueled the market growth.

Therefore, the global appointment scheduling software market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of SaaS-based application scheduling software solutions is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Vendors offer SaaS-based endpoint detection and response solutions to customers, which can be availed by customers on a pay-per-use basis.

SaaS-based endpoint detection and response solutions automatically update a product and respond to security threats. Hence, they are gradually replacing conventional software and service-based endpoint detection and response solutions.

Vendors in the market, such as Intel Security and Symantec, offer these solutions as specialized offerings.

These factors will support the growth of the global SaaS-based endpoint detection market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The availability of open-source solutions will challenge the market during the forecast period.

will challenge the market during the forecast period. Open-source software is developed through community forums and collaboratives.

Open-source solutions are preferred by organizations with limited resources and expertise.

Moreover, these solutions are considered reliable and robust.

Thus, the rising adoption of open-source platforms is expected to hinder the adoption of appointment scheduling software.

What are the key data covered in this appointment scheduling software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the appointment scheduling software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the appointment scheduling software market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the appointment scheduling software market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of appointment scheduling software market vendors

The cloud-based workload scheduling software market size is expected to increase by USD 4.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.33%. This report extensively covers segmentation by type (public, hybrid, and private) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The online project management software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.21% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 4,341.71 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (enterprises and government), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Appointment Scheduling Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 205.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.2 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Appointy Software Inc., Awebstar, Bitrix Inc., Block Inc., Calendly LLC, DaySmart Software, Deputechnologies Pty Ltd., Doodle AG, EngageBay Inc., JRNIÂ , JumpDEMAND Inc., PicktimeÂ , Q-nomy Inc., Queueme Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Setmore Appointments, SimplyBook.me Ltd., Squarespace Inc., TerminApp GmbH, Wix.com Inc, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

