Appointments to Aktia Bank Plc's Executive Committee

HELSINKI, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following changes have been made in Aktia Bank Plc's Executive Committee as of 27 October 2025 to ensure a consistent and stable implementation of the strategy: Pasi Vuorinen has been appointed Executive Vice President, Asset Management and member of the Executive Committee. Vuorinen has served temporarily in this role since 5 August 2025. Eva-Maria Broman-Rimpi, Chief Risk Officer (CRO), and Ville Niiranen, CEO of Aktia Life Insurance Ltd, have been appointed as new members of the Group's Executive Committee. The appointees come from within Aktia and currently lead these areas of responsibility.

Pasi Vuorinen , M.Soc.Sc., CEFA, has been appointed Executive Vice President, Asset Management of Aktia Bank Ltd and will continue as member of Aktia's Executive Committee. Vuorinen has worked at Aktia since 2024 as Head of Customers in the asset management business area, and has served as interim Executive Vice President, Asset Management since 5 August 2025. Vuorinen has over 20 years of experience in asset management and has previously held various positions at OP Financial Group and Danske Bank.

Eva-Maria Broman-Rimpi , LL.M. (Trained on the bench), M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of Aktia Bank Plc and member of Aktia's Executive Committee. She has served as Chief Compliance Officer at Aktia since 2021 and interim Chief Risk Officer since spring 2025, in charge of Aktia's comprehensive risk management. She has an extensive and comprehensive background in tasks related to compliance, risk management, and governance in the financial sector. Before joining Aktia in 2021, she held managerial positions at SEB and Handelsbanken.

Ville Niiranen, LL.Lic., has been appointed CEO of Aktia Life Insurance Ltd and member of Aktia's Executive Committee. Niiranen has worked at Aktia since 2021 as a member of Aktia Life Insurance Ltd's Executive Committee, first as Director and since 2024 as Deputy CEO and interim CEO. He has extensive experience in the life insurance business and the insurance sector. The appointment of Ville Niiranen is conditional on the Financial Supervisory Authority not having any objections to the appointment.

Aktia's CEO Anssi Huhta:

"Pasi Vuorinen, Eva-Maria Broman-Rimpi and Ville Niiranen have long been responsible for their respective areas and demonstrated strong leadership. It is natural to formalise their roles in the Group's Executive Committee. Following the many recent changes, it is particularly valuable to us that our Executive Committee already has a thorough knowledge of our operations, customers, and culture. These appointments provide a clear structure and reflect our strategy. We are better able to create customer value by jointly developing our three business areas: banking, asset management and life insurance. Simultaneously, we will ensure thatrisk management, governance and control are at the heart of everything we do, bringing stability to the implementation of our strategy."

"Pasi Vuorinen is a strategic and result-oriented leader with in-depth experience in both institutional asset management and customer relations. These characteristics are crucial in leading the asset management business successfully in a changing market and in strengthening Aktia's position in the future."

"Eva-Maria Broman-Rimpi is known for her analytical way of working and her ability to combine the business perspective with a strict consideration of regulatory and risk requirements. As CRO, Eva-Maria's task is to ensure that the bank has a strong and clear risk management culture. As CRO, she reports directly to the Board of Directors, making the role integral to ensuring the long-term stability of the bank from the perspective of customers and employees, as well as shareholders."

"Aktia stands on three strong pillars: banking, asset management and life insurance. For this reason,we want to ensure that the life insurance business is well represented in the Group's Executive Committee. Ville Niiranen has a proven track record of implementing strategies, customer-oriented reforms and change management in a strictly regulated operating environment.

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business also sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 850 people around Finland. Aktia's gross assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2025 amounted to EUR 15.9 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.2 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com

