AppOmni Announces Significant Updates to Enterprise Essentials Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AppOmni , the leading provider of SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM), today announced the expansion of their platform to include GitHub and Slack. The added offering expands on the existing coverage of Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, work.com, Box, and Zoom. With the addition of GitHub and Slack, customers now have a full suite of SaaS security posture capabilities for their most critical applications.

"As organizations continue to work to meet the demands of today's remote workforce, we have seen a substantial increase in the use of SaaS applications," said Brendan O'Connor, CEO of AppOmni. "In the upcoming year, SaaS security will be a top priority for organizations based on usage and business criticality. With the addition of GitHub and Slack to our platform, customers can ensure they are properly protected while providing the necessary functionality for organizations to develop, build, and operate a successful SaaS security program."

With AppOmni, customers can quickly create security guardrails, based on in-app expert guidance, to prevent data exposures and misconfigurations. In addition, customers working with these SaaS applications are able to identify issues faster and reduce time for remediation through AppOmni's extensible automation and platform workflow capabilities. The platform offers a centralized view and in-depth knowledge on who can access and act on data for all applications covered by the AppOmni platform.

"As Reltio's CISO, I consider protecting information about our customers to be as important as protecting sensitive customer data. AppOmni gives me a level of confidence that our Salesforce configuration, privilege levels, and access controls are reasonable and appropriate," said Terence Runge, Chief Information Security Officer, Reltio. "With AppOmni further expanding this model across a broader suite of SaaS applications, we can continuously identify risk without investing in specialists or consultants to trod through sets of complicated or inaccessible security levers."

AppOmni continues to increase industry leading monitoring and detection capabilities. With actionable alerting based on MITRE ATT&CK, normalized events for each supported applications and ease of implementation through extensibility, teams now have even more clarity to address and resolve SaaS security issues.

AppOmni secures top SaaS applications enterprises depend on today for day-to-day operations for remote workers. The platform implements guardrails for internal and external users of mission-critical SaaS applications, enabling employees to work productively and securely. To learn more about AppOmni, please visit www.appomni.com and attend their upcoming webinar 2021 - The Year of SaaS Security.

About AppOmni

AppOmni is the leading provider of SaaS Security Posture Management. AppOmni provides unprecedented data access visibility, management, and security of SaaS solutions, enabling organizations to secure mission-critical and sensitive data. AppOmni's patent-pending technology deeply scans APIs, security controls, and configuration settings to evaluate the current state of SaaS deployments and compare against best practices and business intent. With AppOmni, organizations can establish rules for data access, data sharing, and third-party applications that will be continuously and automatically validated. The company's leadership team brings expertise and innovation from leading SaaS providers, high tech companies, and cybersecurity vendors. For more information, please visit www.appomni.com .

