AppOmni Bolsters Leadership Team with Strategic Executive Hires

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppOmni , the leading provider of SaaS Security Management, today announced the hiring of two seasoned security professionals who will play a key role in supporting the company's growth. Cong Ho joins AppOmni in the new role of Vice President of Finance and John Whelan , former Salesforce Security Center leader, joins as Group Product Manager.

Ho brings more than 15 years of experience leading financial departments at fast-paced, global technology companies. Previously, he was Vice President of Finance at Agari, a provider of email security solutions, where he led the company's financial and accounting divisions. Ho has also held various revenue accounting positions at companies such as RingCentral, KIXEYE, Electronic Arts, and SanDisk. At AppOmni, Ho will play a significant role across all departments to ensure financial objectives are met while providing value to both customers and investors.

"I am thrilled to join the AppOmni team as the company experiences rapid growth in demand for its innovative SaaS security platform," said Ho. "I'm looking forward to working with the senior leadership team to continue driving strong revenue growth and performance."

John Whelan joins AppOmni with nearly two decades of experience in SaaS and security. Previously, he was Director of Product Management at Salesforce, where he was responsible for overseeing the development of critical Salesforce security and data privacy initiatives including Shield Platform Encryption. Whelan also launched and led the Salesforce Security Center. At AppOmni, he will work closely with the company's established product team to grow and enhance AppOmni's signature SaaS security platform.

"AppOmni has revolutionized SaaS security with a platform that protects organizations from the unique and sophisticated threats targeting SaaS applications," said Whelan. "I'm very excited to join AppOmni and work alongside its accomplished team of SaaS security experts as we expand the AppOmni platform."

"We're growing quickly in terms of both our customer base and our team. I'm proud that our strong record of growth combined with our reputation for a great team and culture is enabling us to hire the best in the industry," said Brendan O'Connor, co-founder and CEO at AppOmni. "Cong's wealth of experience across finance and operations will be a valuable asset as we accelerate into our next phase of growth. Additionally, John's extensive background in Salesforce security products will contribute to AppOmni's already unmatched level of SaaS security expertise. I'm very excited about the incredible team we're building."

About AppOmni

AppOmni is the leading provider of SaaS Security Management. AppOmni provides unprecedented data access visibility, management, and security of SaaS solutions, enabling organizations to secure mission-critical and sensitive data. AppOmni's patent-pending technology deeply scans APIs, security controls, and configuration settings to evaluate the current state of SaaS deployments and compare against best practices and business intent. With AppOmni, organizations can establish rules for data access, data sharing, and third-party applications that will be continuously and automatically validated. The company's leadership team brings expertise and innovation from leading SaaS providers, high tech companies, and cybersecurity vendors. AppOmni was named a 2021 SINET16 Innovator and one of Dark Reading's "11 Cybersecurity Vendors to Watch in 2021." For more information, please visit www.appomni.com .

