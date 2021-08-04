AppOmni Launches INFINITY Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — AppOmni, the leading provider of SaaS Security Management, has launched its INFINITY Partner Program. Designed to foster long-term relationships and deliver mutual benefits for Partners and AppOmni, the INFINITY Partner Program is the company's first formal channel program and is led by two channel veterans: Todd Wilson and Donald Shake.

"AppOmni's INFINITY Partner program combines the best elements of Partner programs with powerful technology and top-notch support," said Todd Wilson, Senior Director of Global Alliances, AppOmni. "We want to help Partners educate the market about the need for SaaS Security Management and develop profitable, differentiated, and highly successful cybersecurity practices."

The INFINITY Partner Program enables Partners to choose how they prefer to partner with AppOmni. The Program rewards and supports channel partners based on their go-to-market model and investment within three tiers: Platinum, Gold, and Silver. Each Partner relationship begins with an onboarding session, covering information around partner agreements, the 30/60/90 plan, and much more.

AppOmni is the leading SaaS Security Management (SSM) provider and makes it simple for CISOs, enterprise security, application administrators, and IT teams to fully secure their growing SaaS environments. The AppOmni SaaS Security Management platform offers a full suite of SaaS security posture, protection, and monitoring capabilities and covers the most widely adopted and business-critical SaaS applications on the market including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, GitHub, Slack, Zoom, Docusign, Jira, Confluence, Workday, Box, BitBucket, and Zendesk.

"SaaS environments now house massive amounts of business-critical data with a wide variety of users, including employees, contractors, partners, and third-party apps," said Brendan O'Connor, founder and CEO of AppOmni. "But most organizations haven't updated their security tools and processes to appropriately manage the increased level of complexity and highly dynamic nature of SaaS. AppOmni empowers security teams with visibility into the SaaS platforms their organization has in place and – perhaps more importantly – who (or what) has access to sensitive data. We're thrilled to launch our Partner program and work with trusted security advisors to bring this critical security technology to more organizations."

Benefits of becoming an AppOmni INFINITY Partner Program member include:

Partnership Advantage – Deal registration program and co-selling opportunities to increase margins.

Partner Discount – Participants receive stackable discounts, available in each Partner Tier, including the opportunity for a Partner Acceleration Discount. Renewal discounts are also available.

Training and Certification – On-site and web-based sales and technical enablement, along with certifications and invitations to AOX, the AppOmni technical expert community.

Relationship Resources – Channel Account Managers, Customer Success Managers, Executive Sponsors, and a Partner Advisory Board, all dedicated to empowering Partners for success.

Market Development Funds – Funds are available to foster joint go-to-market activities and enable demand generation for AppOmni's solution and services.

Demand Generation and Marketing Opportunities – A variety of activities to co-brand and reinforce Partners' cybersecurity leadership, including joint customer success stories, webinars, blog and social media posts, lead generation programs, and sponsored quarterly CISO events.

Partner Portal – A central platform to submit deal registrations as well as access sales enablement tools, sales and technical training, and marketing materials.

AppOmni has established partnerships with implementation providers worldwide, including Accenture, PwC, 4C/Wipro, Optiv, activereach, GuidePoint Security, and NCC Group. For more information about AppOmni and to sign up to become a partner, please visit https://appomni.com/partners or email [email protected] .

ABOUT APPOMNI

AppOmni is the leading provider of SaaS Security Management. AppOmni provides unprecedented data access visibility, management, and security of SaaS solutions, enabling organizations to secure mission-critical and sensitive data. AppOmni's patent-pending technology deeply scans APIs, security controls, and configuration settings to evaluate the current state of SaaS deployments and compare against best practices and business intent. With AppOmni, organizations can establish rules for data access, data sharing, and third-party applications that will be continuously and automatically validated. The company's leadership team brings expertise and innovation from leading SaaS providers, high tech companies, and cybersecurity vendors.

