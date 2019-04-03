AppOmni Launches to Secure Cloud-Based Data Leaks

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AppOmni , a startup that solves the cloud data leak visibility and security problem for enterprises that rely on SaaS applications to run their businesses, today announced their launch out of stealth and $3 million in Seed funding, led by Costanoa Ventures with participation from Silicon Valley Data Capital, and COO of Twilio and previous COO of Salesforce, George Hu.

96% of respondents to a 2017 SANS survey reported their business used applications and data in the cloud. For most businesses, use of SaaS applications like Salesforce, Dropbox, Google GSuite, and ServiceNow has outpaced understanding of security controls, making current data security methods obsolete. The average business routinely leaves private data--such as social security numbers, financial transactions, passport scans, and invoices--accidentally exposed to the public internet without authorization because they don't realize their cloud application configuration exposes data. Prior to AppOmni, no security or access controls systematically detected or managed these security risks, leading to potential data leaks.

"We saw an increasing gap in security with the vast majority of business critical applications now delivered as SaaS. Organizations have no way to effectively manage data leaks in SaaS. Doing so successfully requires an approach built expressly for these mission critical business applications," stated Brendan O'Connor, Co-Founder and CEO at AppOmni.

AppOmni was founded by Brendan O'Connor, previously CSO at Salesforce, Security CTO at ServiceNow, and Brian Soby, previously Director of Product Security at Salesforce and Director of Security at Taulia. They founded AppOmni to combine best-in-class security engineering and unparalleled expertise in SaaS security to develop a product that can provide immediate visibility and ongoing management to improve security posture in the cloud. The AppOmni platform continuously monitors SaaS applications via their public API's and evaluates the exposure and data risk against customer-defined security policies to provide warnings and insights. When a problem is detected AppOmni provides customers with detailed information about it's cause, reducing time to remediation.

"It's clear that businesses are not keeping pace with the security issues caused by the shift to the cloud," said John Cowgill, Principal at Costanoa Ventures. "AppOmni is the first in this space, set on solving this critical problem that will only increase in severity as businesses' use of cloud applications continues to grow and become more complex."

