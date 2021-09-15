AppOmni Named a 2021 SINET16 Innovator Award Winner

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppOmni, the leading provider of SaaS Security Management, announced that the company has been named a 2021 SINET16 Innovator. The SINET16, awarded annually, recognizes the most innovative and compelling technologies in their fields to address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.

AppOmni was selected as a SINET16 Innovator award recipient for its state-of-the-art SaaS security technology. The company's signature SaaS Security Management (SSM) platform offers a full suite of SaaS security posture, protection, and monitoring capabilities, covering the most widely adopted and business-critical SaaS applications on the market including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft 365, Workday, Microsoft Teams, GitHub, Box, Slack, Zoom, and other vendors. AppOmni makes it simple for CISOs, enterprise security teams, application administrators, and IT teams to fully secure their growing SaaS environments.

SINET16 winners were selected from a pool of 190 applications from cybersecurity companies across 18 countries. This year's awards review committee was comprised of more than 100 private and government security professionals including leading risk executives, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, venture capitalists, and investment bankers.

The 16 winners were chosen based on the following criteria:

The urgency in the marketplace for their products and solutions

How innovative and unique their solutions are

How well their products and technologies solve real and significant cybersecurity problems

What advantages exist over other solutions

The companies' ability to succeed based on the state of their product, capital, and leadership

"SaaS applications are one of the biggest blind spots for enterprise security because usage has dramatically increased but security measures haven't kept pace to fully protect sensitive data stored in the cloud," said Brendan O'Connor, CEO and Co-Founder of AppOmni. "We uncover significant misconfigurations in nearly all of our risk assessments, along with data exposed to the public internet in more than 55 percent of those assessments. The recognition as a SINET16 Innovator is an honor and a much-needed spotlight on the need to prioritize SaaS security."

AppOmni is the leading provider of SaaS Security Management. AppOmni provides unprecedented data access visibility, management, and security of SaaS solutions, enabling organizations to secure mission-critical and sensitive data. AppOmni's patent-pending technology deeply scans APIs, security controls, and configuration settings to evaluate the current state of SaaS deployments and compare against best practices and business intent. With AppOmni, organizations can establish rules for data access, data sharing, and third-party applications that will be continuously and automatically validated. The company's leadership team brings expertise and innovation from leading SaaS providers, high tech companies, and cybersecurity vendors.

