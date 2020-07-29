Apportis Wins Lancaster Fairfield Community Action Agency Contract to Help Homeless Youth and Homeless Pregnant Youth

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Apportis announced that its 'Case Manager on Demand' platform has been selected by the Lancaster Fairfield Community Action Agency (LFCAA), pursuant to the issued RFP on April 30, 2020.

The populations to be served by the Apportis platform are homeless youth (ages 14 to 24) and homeless pregnant youth (24 or under) in Fairfield, Licking, Knox, Coshocton, and Holmes counties. These services will be provided in conjunction with current services coordinated through the Homeless Planning Region 9 of the Balance of State Continuum of Care for Homeless services, along with a growing coalition of local partners. The platform is for at-risk and under-served youth populations, including those who have experienced sexual violence, are LGBTQ, those with mental or developmental disabilities, those struggling with addiction, youth who are transitioning out of foster care, or individuals who have had issues with the juvenile justice system.

"We are honored that the LFCAA has selected Apportis to serve their vulnerable citizens," said Philip Payne, Apportis founder, and CEO. "Our unique platform uses HIPAA-compliant video, and it requires no Wi-Fi. It gives people who do not easily have access to case managers the flexibility and ease of meeting electronically, lessening the distance between program participants and provider, and delivering personalized and intimate support. Our resources can also help them find housing, medical care, food, and jobs - especially during a time of great need to this vulnerable population."

"We are excited to work with Apportis on developing and deploying this innovative technology to help support youth and pregnant youth who are experiencing or at-risk for homelessness in our five-county region," said Clinton Davis, Executive Director of LFCAA. "By utilizing a Case Manager on Demand platform, our Case Managers will be able to overcome distance and transportation barriers to connect directly with youth and to facilitate their connection with partner agencies across the region to access the services and supports they need."

About Lancaster Fairfield Community Action Agency

Lancaster-Fairfield Community Action Agency (LFCAA) has been helping people in Fairfield County, Ohio since 1965 when it was established as a result of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964. LFCAA is a private non-profit governed by a 15-member tripartite board of directors made up of representatives of low-income communities, local elected officials, and the private sector. The agency provides an extensive range of services including Emergency Supports and Food for people in need, Utility Assistance, Early Childhood Education including Head Start, Recycling, Weatherization, Emergency, and Supportive Housing, and serves as the Region Lead for the Ohio Balance of State Continuum of Care for Homeless Services Homeless Planning Region 9.

LFCAA is a community-based nonprofit organization with a history of successfully advancing programs, services, and initiatives that provide meaningful support to people in economic distress. We work continuously to efficiently utilize a fluctuating pool of private and public resources to deliver the critical services that can most effectively address the causes and effects of poverty in our communities. Learn more about LFCAA at www.faircaa.org, @FairCAA on social media, or by calling us at 740-653-4146.

About Apportis

Apportis, LLC, founded in 2014 and located in Dublin, Ohio, provides Telebehavioral clinic software and our unique Case Manager On-Demand platform designed to help organizations and their case managers stay connected to those they serve. Originally designed for our winning entry in The Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge, it allows those dealing with substance use disorder to connect to a clinician 24/7. Social service agencies and nonprofit organizations can use the platform to streamline case management without losing the human touch.

Under-served and vulnerable populations can immediately connect through our system with a person and resources to help in that moment of need. It also surrounds the individual with a community of care to engage them on their road to success. From clinicians to case managers, we can tailor our solution to fit your needs, creating measurable results, and ultimately helping to change lives.

For more information go to www.apportis.com, dial 855-438-6693, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @apportis

MEDIA CONTACT:

Philip Payne

614-832-8362

[email protected]

Related Files

homeless-youth.jpg

end-homelessness.jpg

Related Images

apportis.png

Apportis

Logo

SOURCE Apportis