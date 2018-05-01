Apposite Technologies Debuts First Scalable Network Emulator for Cloud Environments at Dell Technologies World 2018

NetropyVE allows application and network development teams to quickly and accurately turn up virtual WAN paths for thousands of virtual machines (VMs) and easily test how workloads will behave from different locations. Every virtual machine can be assigned a unique WAN access profile, and then controlled to insert latency, jitter, packet loss, and congestion -- which allows enterprises to determine application and network limitations and behavior. Many dev teams run their tests in the cloud or private datacenters where they do not have the ability to install an appliance. With NetropyVE, it is now possible to install WAN emulation between virtual resources.

"Our customers tell us that the number one reason major cloud migration projects fail is due to lack of testing prior to launch; and there is a lack of awareness of the migration tools needed for these projects," said Neal Roche, CEO of Apposite Technologies. "Network Emulators, such as NetropyVE, allow teams to quickly emulate the conditions in the cloud networks to validate how legacy applications will perform before transitioning to cloud."

"By building test cases using if/then scenarios over hundreds of VMs, NetropyVE can help determine application resource and storage locations, workload provisioning, and even planning deployments and relocation," concluded Roche.

NetropyVE runs on VMware VSphere ESXi or KVM, and is available immediately.

Apposite Technologies' award-winning WAN emulation products provide IT professionals with high precision tools for benchmarking the performance of applications across wide area networks. Distinguished by industry-best ease-of-use and unmatched value, Apposite's Linktropy and Netropy appliances inform critical decisions impacting bandwidth investment, application deployment, and end-user satisfaction. Apposite's network emulation products are used by leading enterprises, network application developers, government and military organizations, and telecoms carriers around the world.

