Appotronics ALPD® cinema laser light source highlight CineAsia 2023

News provided by

Appotronics Corporation Ltd.

15 Dec, 2023, 03:30 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the largest and most influential film and television equipment exhibition in Asia, CineAsia 2023 was held at the True Icon Hall in Bangkok, Thailand from December 5 to 7, 2013. Appotronics Corporation Ltd., (Appotronics), the global leader in cinema laser light source technology highlighted the exhibition with its advanced ALPD® (RGB+) laser projection solutions. With the entire film industry has entered a critical period of technology upgrading, the ALPD® (RGB+) solutions, after years of marketing and validation, is attracting more and more users around the world.

Reliable & Energy-efficient

Thanks to the extraordinary brightness and high energy efficiency of the laser light source, compared with the traditional xenon lamps at the same brightness level, the ALPD® (RGB+) laser light source is more energy-saving and can effectively reduce electricity bills. What's more, the ALPD® light source has a service life up to 30,000 hours, eliminating the need for frequent lamp replacement as in the traditional xenon lamp projectors. ALPD® (RGB+) now has a complete product line ranging from 5,000 lumens to 55,000 lumens covering all projector platforms, helping numerous theaters to significantly improve projection brightness and quality.

So far, ALPD® (RGB+) has been in use in cinemas for eight years. With the higher energy-efficiency, lower cost and better projection quality, the ALPD® (RGB+) solutions are gaining more and more popularity and endorsements among the global users. As of early December 2023, it has been installed in more than 36,000 cinema halls globally, with users spreading across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. With frequent appearances at many international exhibitions, ALPD® (RGB+） projection solutions are becoming a rising star of the global film industry.

SOURCE Appotronics Corporation Ltd.

Also from this source

Appotronics' Chairman LI Yi said in CNBC's interview: Automotive business will become our main revenue stream

Recently, LI Yi, Chairman and CEO of Appotronics (688007.SH), introduced the Company's operation and future development in CNBC's interview. This is...

Appotronics' net profit jumps 63% in 1H2023 and the automotive optics business enters the fast lane

Recently, Appotronics (688007.SH) released its 2023 semi-annual report in English, which reports a substantial increase in net profit attributable to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.