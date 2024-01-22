Appotronics appears on CES 2024 to showcase the automotive optics to the world stage

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2024, the most influential technology meeting on the world, was held from January 9 to 12 in Las Vegas, the United States under the theme of "ALL TOGETHER. ALL ON.", emphasizing the sustainable development of human beings with the assistance of technologies.

Appotronics (688007.SH), one of the first batch of enterprises listed on the STAR Market, returned to CES with its automotive optics and household laser display core devices to showcase the innovative power of laser display technologies to the world.

For the automotive market, Appotronics has launched multiple solutions around immersive AR display and digital intelligent lighting in three major product lines, including automotive display, laser headlights, and AR-HUD. Its solutions for automotive display cover canopy projection, side window projection, smart surface, large-screen projection, and other applications, to achieve projection display on any surface with high practical performance.

Compared to conventional display solutions, Appotronics demonstrates clear advantages in four key areas: the small size, traceless display, high-image quality display, and augmented reality display. The vehicle-mounted light generator developed independently based on the ALPD semiconductor laser light source technology can achieve high light effects, wide color gamut, small size, and other advantages while ensuring high stability.

On the CES in January in the United States, the BMW Group made the global debut of the i Vision Dee concept car, and exhibited the four-window integrated display technology, for which the window display is equipped with the core device from Appotronics.

According to Wall Street Journal, BYD sold over 526,000 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2023. It marked the first time that the Chinese manufacturer surpassed Tesla in quarterly sales, making BYD the largest electric vehicle seller globally. This signifies the emerging strength of China in the global electric vehicle market.

By empowering intelligentization of vehicle manufacturers with its core technologies, Appotronics has long been a supplier of vehicle-mounted optical core devices of BYD, and has passed the IATF 16949 International Automotive Quality Management System certification in April 2022, and established cooperation with leading vehicle manufacturers including BYD, Seres, BAIC BJEV, HASCO Vision, etc.

Public records indicate that as of September 30, 2023, Appotronics had accumulated a total of 191 granted and applied patents for automotive optics technologies, an increase by 39.41% year on year. By now, Appotronics has been granted over 1900 patents globally for its laser light source technology.

During the CES, Appotronics caught the attention of international media such as CNBC, CGTN, Agence France-Presse. Mr. LI Yi, the Founder, President, and CEO, stated in an interview with Agence France-Presse that: "The global market is still full of opportunities and challenges for technology enterprises, especially for manufacturers of core devices with key technologies. There are still new opportunities."

