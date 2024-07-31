Appotronics Donates Projector to CPV

SHENZHEN, China, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Appotronics has donated a projector to the Confederação Portuguesa do Voluntariado (CPV), a prominent Portuguese volunteer organization. The projector will be used to advance their volunteer programs and operations, providing its volunteers with an efficient and versatile tool for presentations, workshops, and community events.

Founded in 2010, CPV is dedicated to promoting volunteerism and supporting volunteer organizations across Portugal. With 45 confederated organizations, CPV reaches a community of 1.2 million volunteers nationwide.

A projector donated by Appotronics was used by CPV for an event

The projector has crossed a long distance to reach Portugal. "The projector is working out wonderfully!" expressed Erico Virgy, the Executive Director of CPV, "It has already been put to good use in several of our volunteer centers, enhancing presentations and training sessions for our volunteers. We are confident that this projector will be a valuable asset for our organization for a long time to come."

The donor of this donation, Appotronics, is the world's leading laser display technology enterprise with original technology and core patents, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, and one of the first companies to list on the SSE STAR Market. Appotronics independently invented ALPD® semiconductor laser light source technology in 2007, with more than 2000 global patents authorizations. The products of Appotronics are widely used in many scenarios, such as automotive optics, cinema projection, professional displays, and home displays, and Appotronics has reached cooperation with international head enterprises such as BMW, Airbus, and BYD.

Appotronics has always focused on fulfilling its social responsibility and actively contributing to social value. In addition to supporting overseas charity causes like CPV, Appotronics also realizes low-carbon and environmental protection through technological innovation. Based on the statistics on multiple tests, compared with conventional xenon lamp light sources, the ALPD® laser projection light source can save electricity by 1.8 kWh per hour, while 1 kWh of electricity will lead to 0.86 kg carbon dioxide. By the year of 2023, in the field of cinema projection, Appotronics realized more than 29,500 installations in China with the ALPD® laser projection solution, and the total light source operation duration is about 316 million hours. This saved electricity by about 568 million kWh and reduced carbon dioxide emissions by over 0.4892 million tons.

In the future, Appotronics will continue to focus on and support overseas charities, and join hands with global partners to promote environmental protection and sustainable development, making positive contributions to the development of the global community.

SOURCE Appotronics Corporation Ltd.