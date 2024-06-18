Appotronics shares innovative concepts of cabin and exterior display at DVN Detroit Workshop

DETROIT, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese laser display solution provider Appotronics (688007.SH) attended the 31st Driving Vision News (DVN) Detroit Workshop on June 11 and 12 at the Laurel Manor in Livonia, Michigan of the U.S., along with the world's leading automakers, including Audi, Ford, and GM, as well as other tier 1 automotive suppliers.

Dr. Han Meng, Senior Director of Business Development of Appotronics, delivers a speech at DVN Detroit Workshop

More than 300 technical experts and key decision makers from all over the world discussed the latest technologies and future trends of automotive lighting at the two-day event themed Lighting Technology and EE Architecture to Support New Mobility.

Dr. Han Meng, Senior Director of Business Development of Appotronics, one of first companies to list on China's sci-tech focused STAR Market, delivered a speech titled Immersive Cabin and Exterior Display at the workshop, elaborating the applications of Appotronics' laser technologies in automotive lighting, and illustrating the innovative concepts of cabin and exterior display.

The rapid development of the smart vehicle industry prompted the iteration of cabin display scenarios, from the original button control mode to the latest human-vehicle interaction that integrates vehicle functions and entertainment, said Han. The display technologies have also been evolved during the process. Compared with the traditional display technologies, such as LCD, LED and OLED, the laser projection display boasts the advantages of flexible installation, smaller size, and higher reliability, plus the convenience to display on any surface, which will allow more possibilities and design freedom for cabin display.

He told the audience that Advanced Laser Phosphor Display (ALPD) technology, originally invented by Appotronics, is the only auto-grade laser display and illumination technology. It features auto-certified blue laser, colorful display, wide color gamut and higher color rendering index (CRI). ALPD has been successfully applied on Aito M9, a flagship SUV launched by Huawei/Seres in December 2023, which comes with the industry's first automotive cabin projector with a 32-inch rollable screen. Appotronics provides the core components for the M9 cabin projector.

Han shared that five months after its release, Aito M9 has received over 90,000 locked-in orders with non-refundable deposits, citing Aito's official announcement. The SUV's weekly sales volume topped luxury vehicles above RMB 500,000 in the Chinese mainland for nine consecutive times, according to the Chinese tech media CNMO. Meanwhile, the automotive cabin projector has been highly recognized by consumers following their extensive hands-on experience.

Empowered by the flexible and cutting-edge ALPD technology, cabin projector, sunroof and side window display can convert the cabin into an immersive third living space full of fun, Han predicted.

After rolling out the world's first auto-grade colorful laser headlight at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show, Appotronics unveiled the world's first All-in-one Laser Digital Headlight at the 2024 Beijing Auto Show. The All-in-one Laser Digital Headlight blends the functions of Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB), tunable color temperature (compatible with the fog light mode), high beam, floor display, and drive-in theater, meeting the diverse needs of illumination, display, safety, and entertainment.

Han told the workshop attendees that the colorful laser lighting and display headlight fulfills the needs of Intelligent Signal Display (ISD), ADB, Vehicle-to-everything(V2X) and entertainment and enables better "see" and "be seen". He said that the immersive cabin and exterior laser display renders a higher degree of freedom and scalability in automotive design and saves more space in the cabin while enhancing human-vehicle interaction and addressing personalized needs of both the drivers and passengers. Han added that ALPD technology can save more energy and is thus more environment-friendly, aligning with the philosophy of sustainable development.

