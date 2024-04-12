Appotronics Showcases its Pioneering ALPD Laser Projection Technology at CinemaCon 2024

SHENZHEN, China, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The international cinema industry conference, CinemaCon 2024 was held from April 9 to 11 at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. As the largest and most important gathering for the worldwide motion picture theater industry, CinemaCon 2024 convened key players-- including exhibitors, distributors, marketers, publicists, advertisers and theater equipment manufacturers from more than 80 countries and regions. The leader in display industry, Appotronics International Limited, also showcased its leading ALPD laser light source solutions for cinema, bringing stunning visual experience to attendees.

Laser Upgrade Benefits Cinemas a Lot

The dynamic projection room facilitated a better experience for audiences on-site, showcasing the stunning visual effects delivered by ALPD laser light source. Based on its comprehensive and reliable underlying technological architecture, the ALPD laser light source ensures speckle-free and stable image quality, improving the projection quality in cinemas. Compared to other laser light source, ALPD eliminates the needs for additional devices for speckle removal, helping cinemas reduce investment costs.

Moreover, it takes only 3-4 hours for installation and has no impacts on daily cinema daily operation. With the lifespan of 30,000 hours, ALPD laser light source helps to reduce the needs for frequent xenon lamp replacement and lowering the cinemas' operational and maintenance expenses. Additionally, the ALPD laser light source's low heat emission and eco-friendly nature have made it a preferred choice among cinemas.

According to statistics, as of December 31, 2023, ALPD laser light source solutions have been installed in over 37,000 cinema halls globally. This has resulted in saving at least 568 million kWh of electricity and reducing CO 2 emissions by more than 249 million cubic meters.

ALPD Cinema's global expansion initiative gains momentum.

ALPD laser solutions have captivated numerous cinema operators, drawing crowds for viewing, admiration, and discussion. The Appotronics has warmly welcomed each visitor, providing an immersive experience and professional services for a fresh and engaging visit.

Eric Hu, the General Manager of Cinema Business Department of Appotronics, remarked, "Our aim is to acquaint a broader cinema audience with the distinct benefits of ALPD technology, providing them with the superior quality of our projection systems. In the past nine years, ALPD technology has been met with widespread acclaim from our cinema partners. We are optimistic that our proven technology and products can provide good service for the global film market."

In addition, the event also highlighted the home theater systems integrated with ALPD technology, as well as the VLED LED movie screens that have been successfully deployed across 8 Chinese provinces. Notably, cinema operators showed keen interest in LED movie screens, anticipating that they would bring revolutionary changes to the cinema projection industry. The presentation of ALPD laser projection technology at the illustrious CinemaCon event once again conveyed a clear message to international cinemas that it is possible to significantly improve projection quality with relatively low investment, offering cinemas a viable path for expanding their commercial operations.

