Appraisal Institute, Fannie Mae, National Urban League Award Scholarships to Strengthen Diversity in Profession

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appraisal Institute in collaboration with Fannie Mae and the National Urban League today announced the first class of 2021 aspiring real estate appraisers receiving scholarships through the Appraiser Diversity Initiative. The scholarship recipients were Jamilah Abdur Rahman, Philadelphia; Angela Anderson, Portsmouth, Rhode Island; Heather Boyd, Waynesville, North Carolina; Vernon Davis, Jr, New Orleans; Devyn Gonzalez, Dallas; Akil Henderson, White Plains, Maryland; Theresa Kennedy, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Melinda Kitchens, Florence, Montana; Abby Reichner, Zephyrhills, Florida; Kristeen Reynolds, Port Arthur, Texas; Ophelia Robinson, Alexandria, Virginia; Heather Vallier, Jacksonville, Florida; Alea Walker, Columbus, Georgia; and April Zadow, Urbandale, Iowa.

"Achieving equity in homeownership and building generational wealth is challenging when the gate keepers don't reflect who we are or see the value in where we live," said Marc H. Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League. "We're proud to help build a pipeline of diverse appraisers through our Entrepreneurship Centers that empower Black homeowners and communities."

Working primarily through the National Urban League's regional Entrepreneurship Centers and other community partners, the joint initiative is an effort to increase diversity and representation in the appraisal profession. The initiative educates candidates about real estate appraisal, provides resources for interested candidates to put them on the path to success and facilitates mentorship from practicing appraisers.

"Representation is a leading force for equity and inclusion in every profession and residential property appraisers play a vital role in the American dream of homeownership," says Appraisal Institute President Rodman Schley, MAI, SRA. "We recognize that recruiting for greater diversity will make us stronger and more representative of the communities we work in and contribute to greater cultural awareness within our profession."

The scholarships are funded by the Appraisal Institute Education and Relief Foundation, which has committed $150,000 over three years to the Appraiser Diversity Initiative. The scholarships cover the three entry level courses required of appraisers and winners are matched with advisers who help them through the education and credentialing process.

This program stands alongside regular workshops facilitated by the National Urban League throughout the U.S. to introduce audiences to the appraisal profession as a high-impact, high-reward career option.

"Appraisers are a critical part of the home financing process," said Jake Williamson, vice president, valuations at Fannie Mae. "We are proud of the new class of scholarship winners, who along with winners over the past two years, are helping to expand diversity in the profession."

This partnership is one of a growing number of programs spearheaded by organizations working to carry the appraisal profession forward. The Appraisal Institute, the American Society of Appraisers, the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers and the Massachusetts Board of Real Estate Appraisers have combined resources to develop training that addresses potential unconscious bias in valuation. The Appraisal Institute is also working with policymakers such as Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) on how to bolster fair housing programs and develop solutions to mortgage credit problems.

The Appraisal Institute is a global professional association of real estate appraisers, with nearly 17,000 professionals in almost 50 countries throughout the world. Its mission is to advance professionalism and ethics, global standards, methodologies, and practices through the professional development of property economics worldwide. Organized in 1932, the Appraisal Institute advocates equal opportunity and nondiscrimination in the appraisal profession and conducts its activities in accordance with applicable federal, state and local laws. Individuals of the Appraisal Institute benefit from an array of professional education and advocacy programs, and may hold the prestigious MAI, SRPA, SRA, AI-GRS and AI-RRS designations. Learn more at www.appraisalinstitute.org.

The National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The National Urban League spearheads the efforts of its 90 local affiliates through the development of programs, public policy research and advocacy, providing direct services that impact and improve the lives of more than 2 million people annually nationwide. Visit www.nul.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @NatUrbanLeague.

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of people in America. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit fanniemae.com

