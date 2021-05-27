Appraisal Institute Offers Landscaping Tips for Homeowners

CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appraisal Institute, the nation's largest professional association of real estate appraisers, today encouraged homeowners to hire an appraiser to offer ideas about how to enhance their property's landscaping and potentially boost their sales price.

Well-landscaped homes are worth anywhere from 1% to 10% more than homes without landscaping, according to a report from HomeLight. Landscaping can make a house much more saleable and attract potential buyers.

"Just as job seekers shouldn't show up improperly attired for an interview, sellers need to ensure their property is as attractive from the outside as possible," said Appraisal Institute President Rodman Schley, MAI, SRA. "Well-maintained landscaping is particularly attractive to home buyers who aren't willing to invest money to upgrade the property to their desired condition."

A home with lackluster landscaping or an exterior in desperate need of a fresh coat of paint will likely be unappealing to prospective buyers and, ultimately, could affect the home's potential resale value.

Homeowners considering selling their property should ask themselves:

Is the landscaping attractive enough to make the prospective buyer walk through the front door?

Could the landscaping provide cost savings?

Is the landscaping energy-efficient for the home overall?

Are the trees planted at the safe distance from the home and are they healthy and well-maintained?

Homeowners can learn more about how landscaping may influence property values by contacting a local Designated Member of the Appraisal Institute using the organization's Find an Appraiser directory.

