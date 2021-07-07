Appraisal Subcommittee (ASC) Awards $1 Million to Council on Licensure, Enforcement and Regulation (CLEAR) for Training and Technical Assistance to Better Serve Real Estate Appraisal Industry

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appraisal Subcommittee (ASC), the independent federal agency providing oversight for the real estate appraiser and appraisal management company (AMC) regulatory system, has awarded the Council on Licensure, Enforcement and Regulation (CLEAR), a 41-year-old nonprofit that promotes regulatory excellence, a three-year, $1 million grant for training and technical assistance to improve State appraiser and AMC regulatory programs.

CLEAR's initial work includes a needs assessment of State appraiser and AMC regulatory programs, which will inform curriculum development and new course development for State regulatory programs.

CLEAR has tapped the Association of Appraiser Regulatory Officials (AARO) as a strategic partner serving as subject matter experts (SMEs) to support the development of the needs assessment and training curriculum, review draft training materials and host training at industry conferences and online.

"As the needs of the real estate appraisal industry continue to grow and change, serving our stakeholders effectively is of critical importance," stated James R. Park, Executive Director, ASC. "This new research and course development, in partnership with CLEAR and AARO, will allow State regulatory programs to meet the needs of federal requirements and enhance their ability to provide effective oversight of appraisers and AMCs. In turn, the valuation community, consumers and stakeholders will be better served now and in the future."

"CLEAR is delighted to have been chosen to partner with the ASC on its important work," stated Ginny Hanrahan, CLEAR President. "The provision of outstanding professional development opportunities has been a cornerstone of CLEAR's work over the past 40 years and, in partnership with the ASC, we look forward to serving the appraiser regulatory community in the years ahead."

"We are pleased to partner with the ASC and CLEAR on this important initiative that will increase educational opportunities for all appraiser regulatory officials," stated AARO President Joe Ibach. "This partnership will provide objective data, allowing us to best address the challenges inherent in the regulatory community. We look forward to working collaboratively and utilizing the research findings to create positive change."

About The Appraisal Subcommittee (ASC)

Established under Title XI of the Financial Institutions, Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act of 1989 as amended by the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010, the ASC oversees State appraiser and AMC regulatory programs, provides grant funding, and protects federal financial and public policy interests in real estate appraisals utilized in federally related transactions. For more information, please visit www.asc.gov.

About The Council on Licensure, Enforcement and Regulation (CLEAR)

The Council on Licensure, Enforcement and Regulation (CLEAR) provides networking opportunities, publications, and research services for those involved with, or affected by, professional and occupational regulation. For more information, please visit www.clearhq.org.

About The Association of Appraiser Regulatory Officials (AARO)

The Association of Appraiser Regulatory Officials (AARO) is committed to the success and advancement of State appraiser and AMC regulatory programs and seeks to accomplish these objectives through leadership, cooperation, communication, and education. For more information, please visit www.aaro.net.

Contact:

Deborah A. Geiger

Geiger Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Appraisal Subcommittee