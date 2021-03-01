AppraisalVision grows their team of industry experts with new hires Jacob Eland and J.R. Herrington

"This technology is something the industry has been in need of for years said Jacob Eland, AppraisalVision's new hire. Tweet this

On the sales and marketing side, J.R. Herrington was welcomed to the tech startup on February 1st. Herrington has begun his new role as the Vice President of Strategic Accounts where he will avail himself of his extensive data and image capture experience. With his 15 years of experience Herrington is dedicated to developing and communicating the vision of the company, driving sales, and increasing revenue for a company.

"Disrupting the appraisal process is what first caught my attention when I was introduced to AppraisalVision. Data is gold in the mortgage industry. Validated data on the other hand is a market changer and that's what we're bringing to the industry." said J.R. Herrington.

Leading his team of visionaries, Jim Cutillo is determined to reinvent the appraisal process. With the new additions to the team, Cutillo is able to step back and focus on the long-term strategic direction of the company.

"The company is excited to be in a place to leverage the expertise that Jacob and J.R. can bring to the table," said Founder and CEO of AppraisalVision, Jim Cutillo. "They're dedicated to really improving the industry and it's a privilege to have them on board."

The company sees endless possibilities for success with Jacob Eland and J.R. Herrington working together to help rebuild an unconventional process around automation, rather than building automation on top of an inefficient process. AppraisalVision is looking forward to growing team in the Tampa/St. Petersburg area as their platform continues to help clients reduce time, cost, and risk for residential appraisal industry stakeholders.

About AppraisalVision

AppraisalVision is the industry's first on-demand platform for home appraisals and valuations. Powered by Vision Analytics and their machine learning algorithm, known as an AQPM Score, AppraisalVision's SMART products optimize AMC selection, appraiser assignment, and appraisal QC and underwriting. Providing management of the order from start to finish, with their revolutionary data and analytical approach. Jim Cutillo, founder and former CEO of Stonegate Mortgage Corporation is leading a team of tech savvy, next generation industry experts, focused on reinventing the appraisal process. For more information, visit https://www.appraisalvision.com.

