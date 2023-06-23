Appraiser Qualifications Board Adopts New Edition of the Real Property Appraiser Qualification Criteria

News provided by

The Appraisal Foundation

23 Jun, 2023, 11:10 ET

New edition will be effective January 1, 2026

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appraiser Qualifications Board yesterday voted to adopt the Second Exposure Draft of proposed changes to the Real Property Appraiser Qualification Criteria. The new edition will become effective on January 1, 2026.

"After our education forum last fall, it was clear that stakeholders saw a need for required fair housing and valuation bias training for all appraisers," said Appraiser Qualifications Board Chair Brad Swinney. "The Board took action, developing the last two exposure drafts to require these courses as part of all appraiser's qualifying and continuing education. We deeply appreciate all of the stakeholders and members of the public who reviewed and commented on these drafts and look forward to seeing how these new courses build public trust in the profession."

All exposure drafts are developed by the Appraiser Qualifications Board and released for public comment. Successive exposure drafts are updated and released based on public comments on previous drafts.

Background: The Appraisal Foundation is the nation's foremost authority on the valuation profession. The Appraiser Qualifications Board is congressionally-authorized under Title XI of the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act (FIRREA) of 1989 to set the minimum qualifications for real estate appraisers. This work advances the profession by ensuring appraisals are independent, consistent, and objective. More information on The Appraisal Foundation is available at www.appraisalfoundation.org.

Media Contact:
Amy Kaufman
Director of Communications
The Appraisal Foundation
[email protected]
direct phone 202.624.3048 

SOURCE The Appraisal Foundation

Also from this source

Appraisal Standards Board Adopts New Edition of USPAP

Foundation Shares Updates Ahead of One Year Anniversary of PAVE Task Force Report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.