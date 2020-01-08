Appraisers Association of America Honors Nancy Olnick and Giorgio Spanu with the Award for Excellence in the Arts

Nancy Olnick and Giorgio Spanu developed one of the largest collections of Postwar Italian Art and 20th century Murano Glass in the U.S. "The Appraisers Association of America is pleased to recognize their dedication to Italian art, specifically Arte Povera, and for the creation of an outstanding museum, Magazzino Italian Art , that provides a platform for scholarship and the exploration of ideas," said Linda Selvin, executive director of the Appraisers Association of America.

Selvin added, "We are delighted to have the notable historian, Germano Celant, the Artistic and Scientific Superintendent of Fondazione Prada, Milan and Venice, and the Curator of Fondazione Aldo Rossi, Milan present the keynote address and engage Olnick and Spanu in conversation."

Since the inaugural Award Luncheon in 2005, this event has grown to include over 300 guests, with leaders in the arts, financial, and legal professions gathering to recognize visionary contributions made to the arts. Past honorees include American anthropologist, educator, and museum director, Johnnetta Betsch Cole, Ph.D., artist Mickalene Thomas, artistic director of Serpentine Galleries Hans Urlich Obrist, curator and dealer Jeffrey Deitch, artist Frank Stella, artists Emilia and Ilya Kabakov, art critic Peter Schjeldahl, artist Ai Weiwei, art historian Linda Nochlin, gallerist Arne Glimcher, collector/philanthropist Martin Margulies, former director of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation Thomas Krens, art historian John Richardson, historian Wendell D. Garrett, artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, and arts educator and museum founder Susan Weber.

Co-chairs of this year's luncheon are Nancy Harrison and Elizabeth von Habsburg, both Certified members in leadership roles at the Appraisers Association. Luncheon attendees include dealers, auction house specialists, attorneys, art insurance professionals, collectors, appraisers, conservators, artists, curators, art advisors, and museum directors, among others. Guests are invited to attend a reception followed by a sit-down lunch, remarks, presentations and a raffle of artworks.

ABOUT THE APPRAISERS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA

The Appraisers Association of America, established in 1949, is the premier association of personal property appraisers who focus on fine and decorative arts and general household contents. Members are required to be certified according to the highest professional standards, known in the field as USPAP (Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice). Members serve public and private collectors alike to deliver independent, ethical, and objective valuations for insurance, estate tax, charitable donation, equitable distribution, and liquidation purposes.

For further information about attending the event, press or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.appraisersassociation.org/luncheon, or contact Linda Selvin, Executive Director, Appraisers Association of America at 212-889-5404, ext. 12 or via email at lselvin@appraisersassociation.org.

