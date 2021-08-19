Apprenticeship Fund Announces Salesforce Investment in Cloud for Good

"The Salesforce talent gap is massive and growing," said Tal Frankfurt, Founder and CEO of Cloud for Good. "Salesforce has done a fantastic job providing training material through its Trailhead, Pathfinder, and Talent Alliance programs. But too few job seekers are taking advantage of this training and even fewer employers are hiring new Salesforce developers or administrators without relevant work experience. Achieve's investment will allow Cloud for Good to launch the first scaled apprenticeship program for Salesforce, which we're calling Talent for Good."

The Talent for Good apprenticeship program will allow Cloud for Good's clients to hire newly trained Salesforce talent (i.e., developers, administrators) after they've had the opportunity to try out the new talent on Cloud for Good projects. Research suggests that the Salesforce ecosystem will generate an additional 2.9 million jobs in the U.S. by 2024, creating an urgent need for workers not only trained in Salesforce, but also ready-for-hire based on tangible work experience.

Cloud for Good is a Premium Salesforce.org Partner and has been named Salesforce.org's Education Consulting Partner of the Year and Nonprofit Consulting Partner of the Year. Cloud for Good is also a certified B Corporation.

"America's businesses are increasingly running on Salesforce," said Achieve Vice President Corinne Spears. "Unfortunately, few colleges and universities are providing relevant training . The new Talent for Good apprenticeship pathway will help Cloud for Good serve current higher education and nonprofit clients, while also demonstrating the potential of next-generation apprenticeship programs to create new pathways to good jobs and close America's skills gap."

About Achieve Partners

Achieve Partners is engineering the future of learning and earning by investing in cutting edge technologies and novel business models to bolster skill development and secure the future of work for millions of Americans. By harnessing digital transformation to build new models for learning and new pathways to good jobs, Achieve is helping to level the playing field, improve socioeconomic mobility, and rekindle the American Dream.

www.achievepartners.com

About Cloud for Good

Cloud for Good is a certified B Corporation and a Premium Salesforce.Org Partner specializing in salesforce implementations for nonprofit organizations and higher education institutions. With over 2,000 implementations completed, Cloud for Good helps clients create transformational value with technology. Providing organizations with the opportunity to focus on their mission is what drives the team at Cloud for Good.

www.cloud4good.com

