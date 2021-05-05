Apprenticeship Grants Aiding Victoria's Big Build

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many large-scale road and rail infrastructure projects are underway in Victoria to transform the way we travel. Now, construction and engineering labour hire agencies in Melbourne such as AIO Contracting are helping employers and job seekers take advantage of the exciting period and get involved in the jobs on offer.

With a wide range of level crossing removals, train line upgrades and freeway network changes taking place, the requirement for skilled labour has increased across the state, with more than 500 jobs open at present.

Fortunately, the Federal Government recently announced a range of employer incentives designed to encourage onboarding and retention of apprentices and trainees. With manufacturing and engineering being the cornerstones of the Australian labour market, the opportunity for apprenticeships is significant.

The Government subsidies announced include the Boosting Apprenticeship Commencements (BAC) and Supporting Apprentices and Trainees (SAT). Both incentives include a wage subsidy of up to 50%. Eligibility depends on whether you're an employer looking to hire an apprentice or trainee, or if you're interested in becoming an apprentice or trainee.

Young people aspiring to work in the manufacturing and engineering industries are actively encouraged to start their training and skills development while at secondary school.

Many students who transition successfully into full-time mechanical engineering apprenticeships started training while at school completing VET programs, structured work placement, school-based apprenticeship, or a combination of all three.

For Melbourne engineering labour hire agency, AIO, it's important to provide more than just engineering recruitment in Melbourne. They also help with training needs for business within the engineering, manufacturing, construction and maintenance industries. This type of support is attractive to young people seeking on-the-job training and employment development.

AIO can also help businesses receive apprenticeship subsidies and then provide quality training, education and development programs to upskill candidates based on industry and workplace requirements. Their Training and Education arm exists to complement the Labour and Recruitment business to provide clients with a complete service and solution to personnel requirements as an 'all in one' provider.

More information about Victoria's Big Build and the job opportunities currently available can be found by contacting AIO to discuss construction and engineering recruitment Melbourne wide and across the state.

