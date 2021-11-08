ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Institute of Technology will join the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board to highlight National Apprenticeship Week from November 15-21, 2021. A celebration featuring special guests and apprentices will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the AC E-Sports in Atlantic City.

Apprenticeship Program takes the spotlight in Atlantic County Employers everywhere are discovering a new type of employee. They create your future workforce, lift up your community, and help grow your business.

The Registered Apprenticeship program plays a vital role in creating opportunities for residents to earn while they learn on the pathway to well-paying careers. Ideal is a proud partner of the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board, which is the only board in New Jersey to be a US Department of Labor registered apprenticeship sponsor.

Ideal successfully partnered with the ACWDB to administer the Growing Apprenticeship in Nontraditional Sectors (GAINS) program, an initiative of NJ, in 2020 to hire and train up to 30 apprentices in the information technology field. Nineteen apprentices completed their related training instruction (RTI) and either continued full-time employment with their respective employers or signed on with new employers.

"The most valuable benefits of this program are job retention and employer loyalty," says Francis Kuhn, executive director of the Workforce Development Board. "Both the employer and the employee are vested in the process that has positive results for both." He says the program has been successful and is proud to help residents receive training and find employment that becomes a lifelong career.

Special guests at the celebration will include New Jersey Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo, who will deliver remarks from 2 to 3 p.m., local officials, and registered apprentices from various industries.

Anyone who is interested in learning more about the Registered Apprenticeship program can call Ideal Institute of Technology at 609-318-8008, visit www.iitnj.org, or attend an information session virtually at 4 p.m. on Nov. 19 to speak with representatives from Ideal about the apprenticeship program. Same day screening and registration will be held for interested candidates.

Ideal AC E-Sports is located at 113 N Michigan Ave., Suite 150A, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

