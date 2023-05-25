Apprenticeships for ASU Alumni Accelerate Career Opportunity in Fast-Growing HR Tech Industry

Partnership with Helios will provide both paid employment and on-the-job training opportunities to recent ASU graduates

TEMPE, Ariz., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona State University (ASU) today announced a new apprenticeship program designed to expand access to high-demand HR tech careers for ASU students and alumni. The initiative was developed through a collaboration with Helios Consulting , an advisory partner of Workday, the HR tech platform of choice for nearly 10,000 companies worldwide, including half of the Fortune 500.

"Because they provide both job-relevant training and a paycheck, apprenticeships can play a powerful role in bridging the gap between education and the world of work," said Safali Patel, Associate Vice President and Executive Director of Career Services at ASU. "Helios is pioneering an approach with the potential to build upon students' academic experiences at ASU — and jump-start their career journey."

Known as the Rise apprenticeship program , the initiative – the first apprenticeship program in the Workday ecosystem – includes training in both the technical and soft skills needed to succeed in HR technology roles. Participants in Rise become paid employees of Helios starting from day one of training, and upon completion, can access pathways to join Helios' clients.

"ASU shares our commitment to creating new pathways to fulfilling jobs in the country's fastest-growing industries," said Helios President Trevor Lee. "Together, we're not just helping to close a critical talent gap; we're also ensuring that more students – particularly those from communities that are historically underrepresented in the tech industry – can access opportunities for resilient and high-wage careers."

For more information about the Rise program, students or recent graduates of ASU can visit www.helios.consulting/rise .

About ASU

Arizona State University is a new model for American higher education, an unprecedented combination of academic excellence, entrepreneurial energy and broad access. This New American University is a single, unified institution comprising four differentiated campuses positively impacting the economic, social, cultural and environmental health of the communities it serves. Its research is inspired by real world application blurring the boundaries that traditionally separate academic disciplines. ASU serves more than 100,000 students in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona, the nation's fifth largest city. ASU champions intellectual and cultural diversity, and welcomes students from all fifty states and more than one hundred nations across the globe.

About Helios

Helios is a certified Workday Advisory partner which helps employers with their implementation journey and expand deployment of Workday's software to improve and streamline their human capital management (HCM) and finance functions. Helios also solves Workday talent needs with Rise, the first apprenticeship program in the Workday ecosystem. Based in St. Paul, MN, Helios prides itself on taking the enterprise view on Workday module deployments to achieve desired business outcomes. Helios' credibility with clients is based on real work delivered to clients that do business around the globe.

