Apprise Continues Expansion with Established Columbus-Based Team

BETHESDA, Md., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apprise by Walker & Dunlop announced today that it has expanded the footprint of its commercial real estate appraisal business with the addition of Managing Director, Bruce Daubner, MAI, and Senior Directors Chad Harrison, MAI and David Isaacs, MAI. The team, based in Columbus, Ohio, will join Apprise's Head of Valuation and Midwest Lead, Meghan Czechowski, MAI, and will be responsible for continuing to drive the firm's growth throughout the Midwest.

"Bruce, Chad, and David have exceptional reputations as industry veterans, making them a perfect fit for our client-centric approach to valuation," commented Ms. Czechowski, "We're pleased to welcome this esteemed team to the Apprise platform and are confident that they will help grow our presence throughout the Midwest."

"We're thrilled to apply our appraisal experience to Apprise's cutting-edge platform," stated Mr. Daubner. "This tech-enabled company is shifting the appraisal industry for the better, and I am certain that my team's existing client base will find our unparalleled access to data invaluable."

Daubner, Harrison, and Isaacs bring decades of industry experience to Apprise. Before joining the company, the team led regional valuations for Cushman & Wakefield. Prior to this, the team held leadership roles with Seebus Valuation and Integra Realty Resources.

Apprise harnesses state-of-the-art trend analysis and enhanced analytics, with instant access to 20 years of licensed data on more than 2.5 million property records from proprietary databases and industry-standard resources. Thanks to its proprietary software and comprehensive nationwide data – Apprise's appraisers can deliver property- and market-level insights within hours, ensuring client confidence in decision-making and exceptional risk mitigation.

Focused exclusively on the U.S. market, Apprise's national team now has a collective track record of valuing $150 billion worth of commercial real estate properties, comprising more than 900,000 units per year. The team has grown quickly over the past 16 months; its 50+ valuation experts have expanded to cover all 50 states, serving a client base that includes GSE lenders, owners/operators, banks, and institutional lenders. For more information on Apprise, visit https://www.apprise.us.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

About GeoPhy

GeoPhy, with U.S. headquarters in New York City, helps lenders and investors understand property value and its underlying drivers. The company sources, links, and cleanses traditional and unconventional data, then applies advanced algorithms to provide a unique perspective on commercial property values. GeoPhy's unique approach provides the industry's most accurate, objective property valuations and tools that allow users to develop a deeper understanding of the factors influencing property values.

